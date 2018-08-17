Indian footballers express solidarity with Kerala flood victims

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Indian national team footballers today expressed solidarity with the victims of the unprecedented flood in Kerala.

The situation in Kerala remains precarious with water levels still rising dangerously in many rivers and people stranded in many areas waiting for help to arrive.

Midfielder Vinit Rai wrote on his twitter handle, "Sometimes the nicest people have to appear for the toughest test. You are God's own country and you will always be so. Stay strong Kerala, we are with you. #StayWithKerala."

Rescue operations are going on in full swing with the army and local authorities actively involved in securing lives and disbursing aid to stranded people.

"I can feel how the dreadful situation is in Kerala right now. Our thoughts are with Kerala. May the Almighty give them the strength to overcome this tough time," said Nikhil Poojary, who also plays as a midfielder.

Striker Ashique Kuruniyan, who hails from Kerala, said, "It's a terrible situation for me out here. Although I have to focus on my game, the situation in Kerala keeps on bothering me every time. I have stopped following the #KeralaFlood news nowadays. Hope we see the end of it soon."

Chief coach Stephen Constantine, too, tweeted about the grim situation in the southern state.

"Our thoughts today are with our friends in Kerala as bad weather is causing terrible problems," Constantine said