Indian Oil, DY Patil A, BPCL and Income Tax in QF

Nerul (Navi Mumbai): Four of the eight quarter-finalists in the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup were identified on Monday.

From Group A Indian Oil (A1) and DY Patil A (A2) made it to the quarter-finals, whereas Group B saw BPCL (B1) and Income Tax (B2) booked their place in the final eight stage.

On Monday, CAG beat Bank of Baroda in a Group C encounter by a narrow nine-run margin. CAG batting first posted 201-5 in their 20 overs at the DY Patil University Ground. Prashant Chopra (55) and DB Prashant (54) were the major contributors for CAG. In their response, Rahul Dalal's unbeaten 79 could not help Bank of Baroda overhaul the target as they finished at 192-5.

Later in the afternoon at the University Ground, Income Tax booked their quarter-final berth with a comprehensive win by eight wickets over Central Railway in a Group B match. Ravi Thakur (2-12) and Aashay Palkar (2-23) bowled incisive spells to shoot out Central Railway for a mere 95. Income Tax then chased down the target in just 8.5 overs to register a triumph.

At the Stadium, meanwhile, Air India lost to RBI by seven wickets in a Group D match. Air India posted 148-8 in their 20 overs with Manan Khakhar (55) and Rudra Dhanday (41) playing key parts. For RBI, Ali Murtaza (3-28) was the best bowler on view. RBI chased down the target in just 13.3 overs thanks to Kumar Deobrat's 58.

In the afternoon DY Patil A beat Mumbai Customs by eight wickets. Mumbai Customs batted first and made 137-8 in their 20 overs with Sachin Yadav's 43 being the major contribution. DY Patil A chased down the target in 16.1 overs with eight wickets to spare. Bravish Shetty (66 n.o.) and Dinesh Karthik (34) played key roles in the chase as DY Patil A booked their final eight berth.

Fixtures on Tuesday will be staged at the Reliance Ground in Ghansoli and will be the final day for the league phase of the tournament.

BRIEF SCORES

At University Ground

Advertisement

Group C: CAG 201-5 in 20 overs (Prashant Chopra 55, DB Prashant 54, Ankit Kaushik 21) bt Bank of Baroda 192-5 in 20 overs (Rahul Dalal 79 n.o., Karthik CA 35, Rakshith S 23, Zeeshan Ali Syed 22, Akash Anand 20 n.o.; Mehjoor Ali Sofi 2-25)-by nine runs

Group B: Central Railway 95 in 18.4 overs (Amit Paunikar 21; Yashraj Malap 3-14, Ravi Thakur 2-12, Aashay Palkar 2-23) lost to Income Tax 98-2 in 8.5 overs (Gaurav Jathar 44 n.o., Ravi Jangid 35 n.o.)-by eight wickets

At DY Patil Stadium

Group D: Air India 148-8 in 20 overs (Manan Khakhar 55, Rudra Dhanday 41; Ali Murtaza 3-28, Jyot Chhaya 2-29) lost to RBI 149-3 in 13.3 overs (Kumar Deobrat 58, Sumit Ghadigaonkar 39, Deepak Hooda 39 n.o.; Vaibhav Mali 2-25)-by seven wickets

Group A: Mumbai Customs 137-8 in 20 overs (Sachin Yadav 43, Parag Khanapurkar 24, Balkrushna Shirke 20; Iqbal Abdullah 2-15, Mukesh Chowdhary 2-30) lost to DY Patil A 139-2 in 16.1 overs (Bravish Shetty 66 n.o., Dinesh Karthik 34, Shubham Ranjane 26 n.o.)-by eight wickets

FIXTURES FOR 3 MARCH (TOMORROW)

At Reliance Ground, Ghansoli: 11 am: Group D: Canara Bank v Western Railway; 4.30 pm: Group C: Reliance 1 v CAG