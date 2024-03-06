Indian Street Premier League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2024 is a tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will start on Wednesday, March 6. The tournament will present an opportunity for cricketers to showcase their skills at a massive level.

The tournament will conclude on Friday, March 15. A total of 18 matches will be played in this edition of the tournament. All the matches will take place at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Mumbai.

A total of six teams will compete in the tournament. They are Majhi Mumbai, Srinagar Ke Veer, Bangalore Strikers, Chennai Singhams, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, and Tiigers of Kolkata.

All six teams are owned by some of the biggest names in the Indian movie industry. Here are the ownership details of each team:

Majhi Mumbai Team Owner: Amitabh Bachchan

Srinagar Ke Veer Team Owner: Akshay Kumar

Bangalore Strikers Team Owner: Hrithik Roshan

Chennai Singhams Team Owner: Suriya

Falcon Risers Hyderabad Team Owner: Ram Charan

Tiigers of Kolkata Team Owners: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Before the start of the first competitive game, fans will witness a friendly game. It will take place between Master’s 11 led by Sachin Tendulkar, and Team Khiladi XI, led by Akshay Kumar at the opening ceremony.

The Core Committee members of the tournament are Ashish Shelar, the BCCI Treasurer, Amol Kale, President of MCA, and Ravi Shastri, former Indian cricketer. Suraj Samat has been appointed as the League Commissioner.

Indian Street Premier League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, March 6

Match 1 - Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai, 7:00 PM

Thursday, March 7

Match 2 - Chennai Singhams vs Tiigers of Kolkata, 5:00 PM

Match 3 - Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Bangalore Strikers, 7:30 PM

Friday, March 8

Match 4 - Chennai Singhams vs Bangalore Strikers, 5:00 PM

Match 5 - Tiigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai, 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 9

Match 6 - Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai, 5:00 PM

Match 7 - Bangalore Strikers vs Srinagar Ke Veer, 7:30 PM

Sunday, March 10

Match 8 - Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singhams, 5:00 PM

Match 9 - Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tiigers of Kolkata, 7:30 PM

Monday, March 11

Match 10 - Tiigers of Kolkata vs Bangalore Strikers, 5:00 PM

Match 11 - Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer, 7:30 PM

Tuesday, March 12

Match 12 - Srinagar Ke Veer vs Chennai Singhams, 5:00 PM

Match 13 - Bangalore Strikers vs Majhi Mumbai, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, March 13

Match 14 - Srinagar Ke Veer vs Tiigers of Kolkata, 5:00 PM

Match 15 - Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Chennai Singhams, 7:30 PM

Thursday, March 14

Semi-Final 1 - TBA vs TBA, 5:00 PM

Semi-Final 2 - TBA vs TBA, 7:30 PM

Friday, March 15

Final - TBA vs TBA, 5:00 PM

Indian Street Premier League 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- SonyLIV App and Wesbite

Live Telecast- Sony Sports Network

Indian Street Premier League 2024: Full Squads

Bangalore Strikers

Saroj Paramanik, Ashiq Ali Shamsu, Sharik Yasir, Parv Lamba, Akash Gautam, Rahul Baghel, Prajjwal Somvanshi, Kulwinder Singh, Harish Kumar KK, Mansoor KL, Bunty Patel, Ankur Singh, Ajit Mohite, Thomas Das, Sunil Chawri, Bilal Rajput

Chennai Singhams

Harish Parmar, Vedant Mayekar, Sanjay Kanojjiya, Sagar Ali, Dilip Binjwa, Pankaj Patel, Farhat Ahmed, Farman Khan, R. Thavith Kumar, V. Vignesh, Ketan Mhatre, Bablu Patil, Sumeet Dhekale, Aniket Sanap, Rajdeep Jadeja, Vishwanath Jadhav

Falcon Risers Hyderabad

C. Dhilip Ranjan, Ubaid Bashir, Irfan Patel, Furqan Khan, Varun Kumar, Vivek Manoharan, Prathamesh Thakre, Vishwajit Thakur, Jagat Sarkar, Krishna Satpute, Nitin Matunge, Shreyas Kadam, Anurag Sarshar, Anand Baghel, Yasar Arafath, Vicky Bhoir

Majhi Mumbai

Ahmad Fayaz, Ravi Gupta, Deepak Kumar Limboo, Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, Devid Gogoi, Akshay Patil, Bashrat Hussain Wani, Raviraj Ahire, Shreyas Indulkar, Murali A, Syed Salman, Ajaz Qureshi, Yogesh Penkar, Vijay Pawle, Ashraf Khan, Krushna Pawar

Srinagar Ke Veer

Kavinram Rameshbabu, Rohit Yadav, Mohammed Nadeem, Lokesh Lokesh, Vineet Todkar, Navneet Parihar, Aditya Babbar, Deepak Dogra, Ahmed Askari, Sumesh B, Omkar Desai, Aishwary Surve, Pritam Bari, Rajesh Sorte, Bhushan Gole, Tanish Naik

Tiigers of Kolkata

Shivam Kumar, Uzair Shaikh, Pritpal Singh, Munna Shaikh, Akhil Singh, Jonty Sarkar, Raju Mukhiya, Babbu Rana, Shivam Kamboj, Fardeen Kazi, Rajat Mundhe, Sagar Bhandary, Bhavesh Pawar, R. Bala Chandran, Pradeep Patil, Prathmesh Pawar

