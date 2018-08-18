Where Are They Now: Indian team when Virat Kohli made his debut

Kohli fell early on his debut

Even as Virat Kohli takes the field to lead India on Saturday to face England at Trent Bridge, at one corner of his mind, he will recall a nervous 19-year-old who had on this date in 2008 had stepped on to the field for the first time for his country to take on Sri Lanka at Dambulla in an ODI in 2008.

It was to be the start of a journey, which began with not a lot of promise but with time grew into something really big and a decade later, Kohli finds himself as arguably the best batsman in the world in all three formats of the game.

Here's a look at that team when Kohli made his debut and what some of its members are up to now:

Gautam Gambhir

After India had decided to not go forward with Sourav Ganguly at the top of the order in late 2007, they needed someone they could bank on moving forward. The team put its trust on 26-year-old Delhi left-hander Gautam Gambhir to carry the mantle forward.

The southpaw made a second-ball duck in that game, but in the course of the next three years would become a permanent fixture at the top of the order for India.

But post the 2011 World Cup, form and technical deficiencies proved to be his downfall and he could never really get back to that being the consistent batsman that once was for India.

Virat Kohli

The right-hander, who had led the side to the Under-19 World Cup triumph, a few months ago in Kuala Lumpur, had come into the side on the back of some impressive performances with the India 'A' side in Australia.

Kohli's batting abilities were put to the sword immediately and he fell for 12 on the day, trapped lbw of the bowling of Nuwan Kulasekara.

And as we all know, he is currently the captain of the Indian cricket team in all three formats of the game.

