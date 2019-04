Ingram pulls off stunner to dismiss Gayle at Kotla

IANS FOLLOW NEWS News 23 // 21 Apr 2019, 14:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Delhi: Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle celebrates his half century during the 37th match of IPL 2019 between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi, on April 20, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) The way Kings XI Punjab opener Chris Gayle was batting against the Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla here, it needed something magical from the hosts to dismiss the West Indian. And it was Colin Ingram's brilliance in the outfield that ended Gayle's blistering knock.

On Saturday, Gayle, who top-scored with 69 off 37 balls against Delhi, was looking to be in an threatening form as he was scoring boundaries at will and help Punjab post a huge total. He hit six fours and five monstrous sixes before becoming Sandeep Lamichhane's victim.

It was in the 12th over of the Kings XI inning that the big-hitting Jamaican, while trying to hit his sixth maximum of the inning, was caught brilliantly at the boundary.

South Africa's Ingram, standing at deep mid-wicket, leapt to take the catch. However, with the momentum taking him over the rope, he showed great presence of mind and threw the ball -- while being himself in the air with force -- towards Axar Patel standing near long-on, thus completing a great relay catch.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League posted the video of the catch along with the caption: "Ingram-Axar's perfect relay catch."

Saturday's game saw Delhi Capitals defeat the Punjab-based franchise by five wickets.