×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ingram pulls off stunner to dismiss Gayle at Kotla

IANS
NEWS
News
23   //    21 Apr 2019, 14:26 IST
IANS Image
New Delhi: Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle celebrates his half century during the 37th match of IPL 2019 between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi, on April 20, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) The way Kings XI Punjab opener Chris Gayle was batting against the Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla here, it needed something magical from the hosts to dismiss the West Indian. And it was Colin Ingram's brilliance in the outfield that ended Gayle's blistering knock.

On Saturday, Gayle, who top-scored with 69 off 37 balls against Delhi, was looking to be in an threatening form as he was scoring boundaries at will and help Punjab post a huge total. He hit six fours and five monstrous sixes before becoming Sandeep Lamichhane's victim.

It was in the 12th over of the Kings XI inning that the big-hitting Jamaican, while trying to hit his sixth maximum of the inning, was caught brilliantly at the boundary.

South Africa's Ingram, standing at deep mid-wicket, leapt to take the catch. However, with the momentum taking him over the rope, he showed great presence of mind and threw the ball -- while being himself in the air with force -- towards Axar Patel standing near long-on, thus completing a great relay catch.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League posted the video of the catch along with the caption: "Ingram-Axar's perfect relay catch."

Saturday's game saw Delhi Capitals defeat the Punjab-based franchise by five wickets.

Advertisement
Delhi opt to bowl vs Punjab (Toss)
RELATED STORY
KXIP start as favourites at Delhi's home (Preview)
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Iyer and Dhawan lead Delhi Capitals to a comprehensive win over Kings XI Punjab 
RELATED STORY
Toss: Delhi opt to bowl against Gayle-less Punjab
RELATED STORY
KXIP ride on Gayle's 69 to score 163/7 against DC
RELATED STORY
Dhawan, Iyer lead show as DC beat KXIP by 5 wickets
RELATED STORY
Dhawan and Pandya's bromance on display at Kotla
RELATED STORY
Focus on Kotla pitch as in-form DC play MI (Preview)
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: DC vs KXIP - Venue stats, head-to-head records, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at Feroz Shah Kotla
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 38 | Today, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Today, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 37 | Yesterday
KXIP 163/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 166/5 (19.4 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 36 | Yesterday
MI 161/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 162/5 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets
MI VS RR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us