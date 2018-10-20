×
IPL 2019: Major hurdles for BCCI

Arnav Gupta
ANALYST
Feature
166   //    20 Oct 2018, 18:21 IST

Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings - IPL T20
Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings - IPL T20

The BCCI will be face many issues while conducting the 12th IPL in 2019. Problems such as scheduling of matches, venues, and less participation of both the audience and the players can be seen in the upcoming cash-rich tournament. Let's take a look at the major hurdles for BCCI.


#1 ICC World Cup 2019

Cricket World Cup 2019 Event
Cricket World Cup 2019 Event

The ICC World Cup is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the cricketing world. It is played every 4 years. The last ICC World Cup was held in 2015, which was hosted by Austrailia and New Zealand.

The Australians clinched that edition of the World Cup after defeating New Zealand by 7 wickets in the finals.

The upcoming edition of the World Cup has been scheduled from 30th May 2019 to 14th July 2019 in England and Wales.

Usually, IPL is played in the period of April to May. Here, this can be a major issue for BCCI because this time they have to alter the schedule for the upcoming season of IPL to March-April or a little earlier, which can result in the less participation of the players because at that time, many of the IPL stars will be busy in the national duty with their respective sides.

Many cricketing boards may not allow their players to attend the 2019 edition of IPL due to the training or preparation for the 2019 ICC World Cup.


#2 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in India

BJP's Narendra Modi becomes India's Prime Minister with a landslide victory
BJP's Narendra Modi becomes India's Prime Minister with a landslide victory

Lok Sabha elections are the general elections of India, which happen every 5 years. This season of IPL can be played outside India if the dates of the tournament clash with that of the general elections. The 2nd edition of IPL was held in South Africa in the 2009, and in 2014, the first half of the 7th edition of IPL was held in the UAE.

In both these years, the IPL moved out of the country as the dates clashed with general elections. As the tournament attracts a huge number of fans from across the country and this time the fans can be reduced due to the election scenario. The venue for the upcoming edition has not been decided so far.

