IPL 2022: 3 reasons why Ravindra Jadeja can be a good captain for CSK

In a major development ahead of IPL 2022, MS Dhoni has handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to Ravindra Jadeja. CSK have also added that Dhoni will continue to serve as a player for this season.

Ravindra Jadeja has been a constant fixture for CSK ever since he was acquired by the franchise back in 2012. And now, with this added responsibilty, it will be interesting to see how he fares. Stepping into MS Dhoni's shoes will be no mean feat - Dhoni has led CSK to as many as four IPL titles.

CSK are the defending IPL champions and will kickstart this season with a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why Ravindra Jadeja can prove to be a good captain for CSK:

3.) Position in the team is a guarantee

Ravindra Jadeja demands a lot of respect from the dressing room

Ravindra Jadeja is arguably the best all-rounder in the game currently and he has been a constant presence in the CSK camp. There is no doubt over his own position in the side and also his importance to the scheme of things. He shares a great dynamic with the players, the owners and the management and this should make him a good captain for the side.

Apart from this, with a guaranteed spot in the playing XI, Jadeja will be able to call the shots with a lot of precision and can led by example when the going gets tough.

2.) All-round abilities

Jadeja is a proven match-winner for CSK

Arguably the best all-rounder across all formats of the game, Ravindra Jadeja is a match-winner with the bat and ball. Now, the added responsibilty of being the captain of the side will help him blossom into a more responsbile contributor for the side.

With 2386 runs and 127 wickets, Jadeja is without a doubt, the perfect man to assume the responsibility of a captain since he can contribute across all facets of the game.

He had an excellent season last year where he scored 227 runs from 16 matches at an average of 75.66 and a strike rate of 145.51. Apart from this, he also bagged 13 wickets at an average of 26.61 and an economy rate of 7.06.

1.) Excellent equation with MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni shares a great bond with Jadeja

In his initial years as a player for India, Ravindra Jadeja found a lot of support from MS Dhoni. The going was not always easy, but in Dhoni, he had a captain who believed in his abilities.

Jadeja has repaid this faith and over the years. He has become a potent match-winner for India and for CSK across all the three formats. He enjoys a great equation with MS Dhoni and has played a lot under his captaincy to understand the dynamics of any game.

"Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," read a statement from CSK.

Jadeja was also retained by CSK for a staggering INR 16 crore and was their highest-paid signing for this season as Dhoni did not want to take this spot.

