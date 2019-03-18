×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL: Dhawan wants Indian batsmen to fire for Delhi

IANS
NEWS
News
72   //    18 Mar 2019, 13:27 IST
IANS Image
Wellington (New Zealand): India's Shikhar Dhawan during a practice session at Basin Reserve cricket stadium in Wellington, New Zealand on Feb. 5, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has joined the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad after the ODI series against Australia, on Monday said he was looking to help younger players get used to the pressure of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium has been my home ground since my early days, and I will be doing my best to perform for the team as I know the conditions and pitches well," he said.

"Apart from that, I will also be looking to help our younger players get used to the pressure of playing in such a big tournament, and hopefully I can spur them on to perform on the field to the best of their abilities."

The left-handed opening batsman also took part in an internal friendly match organised by the Delhi Capitals on Sunday to prepare themselves for the upcoming season of IPL.

The stylish left-hander seemed delighted upon his return to the capital city and said he was looking forward for a stellar season with the Capitals.

"It is like a second home-coming for me, and I am very excited to be a part of the Delhi Capitals for the IPL season. It is a very happy feeling for me to have come back to my home city of Delhi after spending 10 seasons away in the IPL," said Dhawan.

Dhawan also spoke on the importance of having a right balance in the team and feels that the Delhi Capitals have managed to build a great team this year.

"In IPL, the team which wins the trophy is always the one which has the best balance in the squad. Our team this year is also very balanced as we have good all-rounders, spinners and batsmen. The most important thing for us will be that our Indian batsmen play well and our top 4-5 batsmen are Indian, so I am expecting a great season ahead," said the 33-year-old.

For Sunday's internal friendly T20 match, the squad was divided into two teams - Team 1, led by Rishabh Pant, who joined the squad over the weekend, and Team 2 - led by Shreyas Iyer.

Advertisement

Team 1, batting first, put on a massive 194-5, during which captain Pant smashed 52 off 31 balls. Team 2 fell short of the target by 23 runs in the end, finishing at 172/7. But Shikhar Dhawan's 53 off 41 balls, and captain Iyer's quickfire 40 off 28 balls was good news for the Delhi Capitals franchise ahead of the season.

Jalaj Saxena, playing for Team 1, was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-36 from his 4 overs.

IANS
NEWS
IPL 2019: Best playing XI for Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 reasons why Delhi Capitals would be tough to beat
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analyzing Delhi Capitals' multiple lineup options
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Why Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are among the favorites to lift the trophy this year
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Will Shikhar Dhawan roar for Delhi Daredevils?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Will a change in name change the fortunes of the Delhi side?
RELATED STORY
IPL Stats: 5 Indian batsmen who can reach 5000 IPL runs in 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals - Team Composition and Analysis
RELATED STORY
IPL History: 10 players Delhi Capitals should not have released over the years
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 international stars who could be key for Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
2nd ODI
SLW 187/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG-W
LIVE
Innings Over
SLW VS ENG-W live score
Only Test | Fri, 15 Mar
IRE 172/10 & 288/10
AFG 314/10 & 149/3
Afghanistan won by 7 wickets
IRE VS AFG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us