IPL: Not thinking about WC selection, says Karthik

Kolkata, March 23 (IANS) Not putting emphasis on this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for personal reasons, Dinesh Karthik said here on Saturday the lesser he ponders over World Cup selection, the better it will be for him.

"The lesser I think about the World Cup, the better it is for me. The most important thing for me is to do well for KKR, and for the team to do well. I am sure the World Cup will take care of itself for me," KKR skipper Karthik told said on the eve of the clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens.

Asked if this IPL is the most important for him keeping in mind it could be treated as an audition ahead of the World Cup in May-June, Karthik said: "Every IPL is important for a player like me. This year's IPL is also important like every other year's."

Karthik is one of the few players who are still unsure of a World Cup ticket with the likes of Rishabh Pant, 21, in direct competition with the 33-year old stumper batsman.

Karthik led from the front last season, at his debut for KKR, by amassing 498 runs and finishing as the team's highest scorer. In most games, he played the role of a finisher.

Quizzed if he would like to play a similar role, Karthik said it will depend on the situation and given an opportunity, he would love to showcase his skills with more overs to bat.

"In several games last year I ended up batting in the 17th over. It depends on the situation. I have experience and can use that. I will be looking to focus on that. If I get to play more overs, that will be great for me to showcase skills."

On Afghan spinner Rashid Khan who single-handedly knocked the two-time champions out of the competition by returning with figures of 3/19 and smashing a whirlwind unbeaten 10-ball 34 to take SRH to the final, Karthik said: "He is special bowler in T20s. We will do our best to tackle him within the gameplan that we have."

"I think they have a good bowling attack and it's going to be an interesting game with two good teams playing each other," he said.

On KKR's bowling attack, which will miss the likes of pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and South African Anrich Nortje, Karthik said not only spinners, but the entire bowling unit will have to complement each other.

"If you want to go ahead and win the tournament, you need a good all-round bowling attack. They (spin and fast bowlers) got to complement each other at different phases of the game. It's important that they perform their roles well."

Shubman Gill could bat up the order this time unlike last year when the promising youngster batted lower down the order.

"I think batting order in the nets has got nothing to do with batting order tomorrow. We will take a call depending on the situation. Our batting is pretty fluid after three. Depending on the situation, we will be sending in who is necessary at that time," the skiper said.