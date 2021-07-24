Ireland vs. South Africa, 3rd T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

South Africa will take on Ireland in the third and final match of their limited-overs series. The game will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont, Belfast, and will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, July 24.

South Africa has already sealed the series thanks to dominating performances in the two earlier games.

Tabraiz Shamsi starred in both the games, while David Miller scored a magnificent 75 to guide his side to a win in the second T20I, giving them an unassailable lead in the series.

The visitors will hope to complete a whitewash on Saturday with yet another show of strength in Belfast.

Ireland will hope they can turn their tide and register a win in the last game of the series. With the series done and dusted, Ireland will be playing for lost pride and hope to get momentum on their side as they prepare for the T20 World Cup qualifiers.

Match Details

Match: Ireland vs. South Africa, South Africa tour of Ireland, 2021

Date: July 24, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 8:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game suggests that there will be a complete match on the cards, with no expected rainfall.

The conditions will be pleasant with variable cloudiness. Temperatures will range from 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The track in Belfast is evenly poised, with something in it for both batters and bowlers.

The South Africans managed 153/7 in their last game. Thus, 160 would be considered a par score.

The team winning the toss is likely to bat first, with the pitch expected to slow down as the game progresses.

Predicted Playing XI

South Africa

Following Janneman Malan's failures, Heinrich Klassen is expected to play. Quinton de Kock could also sit out of the clash, with Kyle Verreynne replacing him in the XI.

Predicted XI: Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Kyle Verreynne, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klassen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Ireland

Ireland is likely to stick with the same XI despite defeats in their last two games.

Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little

Match Prediction

South Africa is the favorite to win the clash in Belfast on Saturday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: No steaming in India

Live Streaming: FanCode

