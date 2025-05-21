Ireland vs West Indies 2025 ODI series: Castle Avenue, Dublin pitch history and ODI records

ODI cricket returns to Castle Avenue for the first time after 2019. The venue in Dublin will host the three-match ODI series between Ireland and West Indies, starting on May 21 at 10.45am Local Time.

The last time this venue hosted an ODI was during a tri-nation series in 2019. It involved the West Indies team as well, and the Caribbean side defeated home team Ireland twice during that tournament.

Ireland have never won a home ODI match against West Indies. The Irish team will be keen to improve their record in home ODIs against the Windies during the upcoming series, and before the first ODI starts, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue.

Castle Avenue, Dublin ODI records

Castle Avenue has hosted 25 ODI matches so far, with the first one being played back in the year 1999. Teams batting second have won 14 times, showing that teams chasing have found it easier to win matches here.

Here's a look at some important numbers to know from the previous 25 ODIs hosted by this ground:

ODI matches played: 25

Won by teams batting first: 9

Won by teams batting second: 14

Tied: 1

No result: 1

Highest individual score: 179 - John Campbell (WI) vs Ireland, 2019

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - James Hopes (AUS) vs Ireland, 2010

Highest team total: 381/3 - West Indies vs Ireland, 2019

Lowest team total: 80 - Netherlands vs West Indies, 2007

Highest successful run-chase: 294/4 - Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2019

Average first innings score: 189.

Castle Avenue, Dublin pitch report

Although the average first innings score in ODIs hosted by this venue is 189, the pitch seemed great for batting during the last few matches played here in 2019. Bangladesh chased down a 293-run target, while West Indies posted 381/3 on the board.

The last few matches hint that the pitch has favored the batters. There should be some help for the fast bowlers initially in the game.

Castle Avenue, Dublin last ODI

Bangladesh pulled off the highest successful run-chase in Castle Avenue in the last ODI hosted by this ground. The match happened on May 15, 2019, where home team Ireland posted 292/8, and in reply, Bangladesh reached 294/4 in just 43 overs.

Paul Stirling scored a century in that match for Ireland. He will be in action during the upcoming series as well. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Bangladesh 294/4 (Litton Das 76, Boyd Rankin 2/48) beat Ireland 292/8 (Paul Stirling 130, Abu Jayed 5/58) by 6 wickets.

