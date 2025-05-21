Ireland vs West Indies 2025 ODI series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Ireland vs West Indies 2025 ODI series will begin on Wednesday, May 21, at 3.15 pm IST in Dublin, Ireland. It is a three-match series, which will give both teams an opportunity to gain momentum in the 50-over format on the road to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Ad

The West Indies and Ireland have not competed in an ODI match since 2022. Although the West Indies have dominated this rivalry, the last two matches between these two sides have gone in Ireland's favor.

Ireland will look forward to recording their first-ever home ODI series win against the West Indies in the coming days. Before the series begins, here's a look at the schedule and telecast details for the three ODIs.

Ad

Trending

IRE vs WI ODI series 2025 schedule (with match timings in IST)

All three matches of the Ireland vs West Indies 2025 ODI series have a start time of 3.15 pm IST (10.45 am Local Time). The dates for the three games scheduled to be played in Dublin are May 21, 23, and 25. Here is the complete schedule:

1st ODI - May 21, Wednesday, 3.15 pm IST - Castle Avenue, Dublin.

Ad

2nd ODI - May 23, Friday, 3.15 pm IST - Castle Avenue, Dublin.

3rd ODI - May 25, Sunday, 3.15 pm IST - Castle Avenue, Dublin.

Ireland vs West Indies 2025 ODI series live streaming and TV channel details

FanCode owns the rights to stream all three Ireland vs West Indies ODIs to the audience residing in India. In the UK and Ireland, the series will be live on TNT Sport, whereas in the Caribbean, fans can watch the matches live on Rush.

Ad

Fans residing in Sub-Saharan regions of the African continent can follow the live action on the SuperSport network. Here is the complete telecast channel list:

Ireland and UK: TNT Sport

Caribbean: Rush

India: FanCode (Live streaming)

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️