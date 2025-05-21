Ireland vs West Indies head-to-head stats and records you need to know before IRE vs WI 2025 ODI series

The Ireland vs West Indies series will begin on May 21 with the first ODI match in Dublin. It is a three-match series, with the next two matches scheduled to take place on May 23 and 25.

Ad

After failing to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup, West Indies and Ireland will be keen to gain some momentum in the 50-over format and improve their ICC ranking. Big names like Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Alzarri Joseph and Josh Little will be in action during the Ireland vs West Indies series.

The two teams have often crossed paths in the ODI format. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats before their meeting in Dublin.

Ad

Trending

Ireland vs West Indies head-to-head record in ODIs

The West Indies have a massive 11-3 lead in the head-to-head record against Ireland in the ODI format. The two teams have battled 15 times in the 50-over format, with one of the games being abandoned back in 2007.

Ireland won the last two matches against the West Indies, played in 2022. The Irish team will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins over the two-time ODI World Cup winners on May 21. Here's a summary of the head-to-head stats:

Ad

Matches played: 15

Won by Ireland: 3

Won by West Indies: 11

No result: 1

Tied: 0.

Ireland vs West Indies ODI head-to-head record in IRE

The upcoming ODI series will take place in Ireland. Home team Ireland has a disappointing 0-2 head-to-head record in ODIs against West Indies on Irish soil. The two matches happened in May 2019 ahead of the ODI Cricket World Cup.

West Indies won the first ODI by a colossal margin of 196 runs, followed by a five-wicket win in the second ODI match. Here is the summary:

Ad

ODI matches played: 3

Won by Ireland: 0

Won by West Indies: 2

No result: 1

Tied: 0.

Last 5 Ireland vs West Indies ODI matches

The West Indies have defeated Ireland thrice in their last five matches. The two teams competed in a three-match ODI series in the West Indies three years ago, where Ireland emerged victorious by 2-1.

Here is a summary of the scorecards of the last five ODI battles featuring Ireland and the West Indies:

IRE (214/8) beat WI (212) by 2 wickets, Jan 16, 2022. IRE (168/5) beat WI (229) by 5 wickets via D/L method, Jan 13, 2022. WI (269) beat IRE (245) by 24 runs, Jan 8, 2022. WI (199/5) beat IRE (203) by 5 wickets via D/L method, Jan 12, 2020. WI (242/9) beat IRE (237/9) by 1 wicket, Jan 9, 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️