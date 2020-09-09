'It was a defining summer for me': Rahul Bose recalls training under Tiger Pataudi

Popular Bollywood actor and former rugby player Rahul Bose recently caught up with Sportskeeda and recalled one of the most defining summers of his life.

Bose trained under former Indian cricket team captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, popularly known as Tiger Pataudi, when he was 13 years old.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Rahul Bose clarified that he had trained under Tiger Pataudi only once, adding that the media outlets had made a big thing out of the story. He stated that while training with Pataudi was a special part of his life, it was exaggerated too much on the web.

Tiger Pataudi set an example as a coach that I have never forgotten: Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose aspired to become a cricketer but later made the switch to rugby. The 53-year-old has also worked in many movies, including Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, where he played the role of the Indian cricket team captain.

When asked about his training session with Tiger Pataudi, Bose pointed out that he had spent only one summer with him. However, he believes that Tiger's coaching skills have left a lasting impact on him.

The actor recalled:

"It was a defining summer for me because I was 13 years old, and it was defining for me because Tiger Pataudi, whom I met properly many years later, and I asked him, 'What should I call you, Sir?' He said, 'Don't call me sir. Call me Tiger'."

Speaking of Tiger Pataudi's coaching methods, Bose said:

Advertisement

"Tiger set an example as a coach that I have never forgotten. The first thing he told me was, 'Never put your hands on your hips when you're fielding. Keep your hands lose by your side.'

Former England captain Ted Dexter had labelled Tiger Pataudi as the best fielder in the world, and Pataudi taught all the basics of fielding to Rahul Bose.

The Vishwaroopam star then listed the other things that he learned from Tiger:

"The things I learned from him were never to take a step back, always to attack, prepare before you get there, and respect the game and respect the people."

Bose signed off by disclosing that when he contacted Tiger thirty years after that summer to help him with his NGO, Pataudi gave him 40 memorabilia to auction and raise funds.