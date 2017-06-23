Jasprit Bumrah hits back at Rajasthan police for trolling him

Rajasthan police took a sly dig at the fast bowler for bowling a no-ball against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final.

Bumrah overstepped and Zaman survived early on in the innings

What’s the story?

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah hit back at the advertisement that was posted in a hoarding by the Rajasthan police in Jaipur which took a sly dig at the fast bowler for bowling a no-ball against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final.

Bumrah took the issue to social media and sent out a message on Twitter and Instagram stating, “well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country But don't worry I won't make fun of the mistakes which you guys make at your work because I believe humans can make mistakes.”

@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country. pic.twitter.com/y0PU6v9uEc — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Bumrah, who has the knack of overstepping, has found himself in situations where he has taken a wicket off a no-ball. Recently, in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan, Bumrah had opener Fakhar Zaman caught behind by MS Dhoni when he was batting on 3.

Unfortunately, for the Men in Blue, Bumrah overstepped and the left-hander survived early on in the innings. He further went on to make the Indians pay by scoring a match-winning 114 as India lost the final by 180 runs.

Details

Following the no-ball, Bumrah was termed the villain by many and the Rajasthan police took this to a completely different level by having an advertisement that included a picture of a couple of cars standing behind the ‘Zebra Crossing’ and Bumrah’s no-ball to Zaman with a text stating, “Don’t cross the line. You know it can be costly.”

What’s next

Currently, the Indian team is playing West Indies in a five-match ODI series but the Gujarat pacer is currently at home as the selectors decided to give him rest. India’s next assignment featuring Bumrah will be the limited-overs leg in Sri Lanka in August and the right-arm pacer has ample time to rectify his no-ball issues.

Author’s Take

Without a doubt, Zaman made full use of Bumrah’s no-ball but portraying him as the villain is not right as mistakes are bound to happen in cricket. I just hope that Bumrah rectifies the problem and silences his critics in the upcoming matches.