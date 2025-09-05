For the first time, the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are set to feature together in the T20 format of the Asia Cup. The 2025 edition begins on September 9, with defending champions India placed in Group A alongside hosts UAE, Pakistan, and Oman.

Bumrah made his Asia Cup debut in the inaugural T20 edition in 2016, while Arshdeep had not yet broken into the side. In the 2022 edition, Arshdeep was part of India’s squad, but Bumrah missed the tournament due to injury.

This time, however, both pacers will once again spearhead India’s attack, just as they did in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Arshdeep remains India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is, with 99 scalps in 63 matches, while Bumrah has 89 wickets from 70 outings.

With the countdown to the 2025 Asia Cup underway, let’s take a look at how the duo have performed in previous T20 Asia Cup editions.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Arshdeep Singh - comparing their T20 stats in the Asia Cup

#1 Most wickets

India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah played in the 2016 T20 Asia Cup, which the Men in Blue won. The right-arm seamer appeared in five matches, claiming six wickets.

Player Matches Innings Wickets Jasprit Bumrah 5 5 6 Arshdeep Singh 5 5 5

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh featured in the 2022 edition, where Sri Lanka lifted the title. The left-arm quick also played five games, finishing with as many wickets.

#2 Bowling average and Strike rate

In the 2016 edition, Jasprit Bumrah impressed with six wickets at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 18.00. He maintained an excellent economy of 5.22, with his best figures of 2/27 coming against Sri Lanka.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Economy Best figures Jasprit Bumrah 5 15.66 18.00 5.22 2/27 Arshdeep Singh 5 30.20 21.00 8.62 2/33

In contrast, Arshdeep Singh had a less memorable campaign in the 2022 Asia Cup, managing five wickets at an average of 30.20 and a strike rate of 21.00. His economy rate was on the higher side at 8.62, with his best figures of 2/33 coming against Pakistan.

#3 Performance in a winning cause

Team India went undefeated in the 2016 T20 Asia Cup, winning the title under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. Jasprit Bumrah played a key role, taking six wickets in five matches at an average of 15.66, a strike rate of 18.00, and an impressive economy of 5.22, with best figures of 2/27.

Player Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy Best figures Jasprit Bumrah 5 6 15.66 18.00 5.22 2/27 Arshdeep Singh 3 4 21.00 14.75 8.84 2/33

In contrast, India fell short in the 2022 edition, failing to reach the final. They won three of their five games in the competition. During these outings, Arshdeep Singh claimed four wickets at an average of 21.00, a strike rate of 14.75, and an economy of 8.84, with best figures of 2/33.

