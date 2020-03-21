Javed Miandad picks 'classy' Virat Kohli as favourite batsman

Javed Miandad

Pakistan cricket legend Javed Miandad picked Indian captain Virat Kohli as his favorite cricketer due to his classy batting. Speaking on his YouTube channel about the talent and depth present in the current Indian squad, Miandad especially praised the Indian captain for his classy shots and clean-hitting abilities.

Miandad, who scored 8832 runs in 124 Tests and 7381 runs in 233 ODIs for Pakistan, stated that he both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made batting look effortless but Kohli's hunger always made him his favorite batsman.

He explained that Kohli's statistics were visible for all to see how impactful he has been for his country. He also hailed his temperament on and off the field, his performances overseas and his reputation among his peers and opposition.

“I was asked who is the best in the Indian cricket team, so I choose Virat Kohli."

“I don’t have to say much, his performance itself tells a lot. People have to admit this as stats are visible... Virat performed really well in South Africa; even on an uneven wicket, he scored a hundred. You cannot say he is scared of fast-bowlers or he cannot play on bouncy pitches or he doesn’t play spinners well.”

Miandad also seemed to be in awe of Kohli's classy hitting which was full of class. Miandad's controversial statements have been making the round after he recently criticized the Pakistan players for not performing while lingering on through reputation.

“He is a clean hitter. Look at his shots, it feels so good to watch him bat. He has class.”