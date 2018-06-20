Jayawardene to lead MCC in T20 triple header

Sri Lanka's batting maestro has quite an association with Lord's with multiple presences on the honours board and a honorary membership

Aditya Joshi ANALYST News 20 Jun 2018, 17:45 IST

Former captain and batting great of Sri Lanka, Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed the captain of the Marylebone Cricket Club side to face off against Nepal and the Netherlands in a triangular T20 triple-header at Lord's on July 29.

The Scottish trio of batsman Dylan Budge, premier fast bowler Alasdair Evans and left-arm spinner, Mark Watt, all three who were a part of Scotland's emphatic win over the overpowered opposition of England at the Grange on June 10, and then faced off against the touring Aboriginal XI in the 150 year commemorative tour, are also a part of the MCC XI.

Jayawardene has now become a keen visitor of England, as last year his services were signed up for by Lancashire in the Natwest T20 Blast, a competition he has previously participated in representing the sides of Sussex and Somerset. Appointed an Honorary Life Member of the MCC in the year 2015, the year he hung up his boots from international cricket after his farewell appearance in the ICC Cricket World Cup, Jayawardene was recognized for his immense contribution to Sri Lankan cricket and his big role in the promotion of the sport.

The series has been announced to mark the 200 years of relations between Nepal and Britain. It will be the rising nation's second outing at the Home of Cricket in three years, after they played a match against MCC in 2016, emerging victorious by 41 runs in a 50 over match. The Netherlands played at Lord's the last time in 2012 as they participated in England's domestic 40 over the competition, but their high point was playing England in the 2009 World T20 opener as they shocked the hosts in a last-ball chase.

It will be an excellent opportunity for both the countries, Nepal are fresh off from gaining ODI status after the win against PNG in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers and while they are an exciting side among the emerging cricketing nations, all eyes will be on the wunderkind Sandeep Lamichhane.

The Netherlands are coming on the back of two consecutive victories against favorites Ireland, in the T20 tri-series, and despite the outcome of their today's match against Scotland, are certain to play in the finals of the series on the grounds of being outright ahead of Ireland on the points table.