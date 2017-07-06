JCA invites school children for the 5th ODI between India and West Indies

The Jamaica Cricket Association is relying on young fans to fill the seats for the 5th ODI.

The turnout as been generally low in the ongoing series between West Indies and India

What's the story?

The Jamaica Cricket Association is seeking school children to be the spectators for fifth and the final ODI between India and West Indies at the Sabina Park. The two teams will also play a T20 match after the series at the same venue.The JCA board wants to ensure that there are no empty seats in the stadium during the final match between India and West Indies.

30 different school cricket teams received 15 complimentary tickets each from the JCA. In addition to these, the board also granted free tickets to the youth associations and children's homes. There were a good number of seats empty in the stadium last time out. The board devised that it would be best to have the young and enthusiastic fan army for the clash.

In case you didn't know...

India and West Indies will now meet in the final ODI of the five-match series. India were leading the series 2-0 prior to the fourth ODI, but West Indies took everyone by surprise as their bowling attack got the better of India's powerful batting line-up.

India's dominance in the initial stages of the series was mildly tainted by West Indies’ comeback. Hence, the final match now carries the potential to decide the result of the series. On the other hand, the slow filling of seats in the stadium has become a concern for JCA. They decided that they will bring in more spectators via several strategies.

Details

JCA left no stone unturned in alluring more people to attend the last match. The ticket prices were reduced and were inclusive of complimentary gifts from the Association. A replica of the West Indies jersey is being given to fans who bought slightly expensive tickets. They also gave away one free ticket with every ticket purchased for a senior citizen (above 60).

They also offered a fifty percent discount on the second ticket purchased for children below 12 years of age. Apart from these, JCA adopted various promotional campaigns at the local stage to draw more crowd.

What's next?

The final ODI between India and West Indies will determine the result of the series. India will have to win the match if they wish to clinch the series. However, if West Indies turn this match in their favour, then the series will be drawn.

Author's take

It is obvious that the JCA is struggling to generate the targeted revenue from the series. However, this financial crunch brought some good news for the young cricket enthusiasts. Those school kids who received the tickets for the match may find new inspiration on the field tomorrow. It is a good step taken by JCA as it will bring more people as well as offer a one-of-its-kind experience for some of them.

Quite often, the beginning of the most inspirational tales reside in the most unexpected decisions. It is possible that one of those kids may watch his ideal play in front of his eyes. Isn't it possible that this match will inspire a future star of Cricket?