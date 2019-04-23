JetSynthesys to celebrate Sachin's birthday in digital way

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. (File Photo: IANS)

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 46th birthday on Wednesday, JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and gaming company, will give an opportunity to fans to interact with the Master Blaster besides giving them some special rewards.

For the first time ever, Sachin's official Mobile Game ‘Sachin Saga Cricket Champions' is hosting an exclusive ‘Legendary Premier League' contest in two different modes in the game. Fans from around the globe can play the ‘Legend Mode' and the ‘T20 Birthday Bash' PlayOffs to win cool in-game rewards.

With the IPL craze and frenzy at an all-time high this month, fans can download the game on the App Store and step into the shoes of the God of Cricket himself to put their skills to test by scoring the maximum number of runs, centuries and fifties to mirror the legend's massively successful career.

While the in-game contests will allow players to win prizes, all cricket enthusiasts can engage in a series of fun trivia contests on radio and social media.

The Master Blaster is also set to engage in a LIVE Q&A chat session with fans on 100MB (a joint venture between JetSynthesys and SRT10 Sports).