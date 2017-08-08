Jhulan Goswami wanted to be dropped from the team during World Cup

After facing countless failures in the group stage fixtures, this Indian fast bowler wanted to be excluded from India's playing XI .

Jhulan Goswami revealed that she was not happy with her performance in the World Cup

What's the story?

Indian pacer, Jhulan Goswami revealed that she wanted to be dropped from India's starting XI during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017. India's bowling star of the World Cup final demanded coach Tushar Arothe to drop her owning to her unsatisfactory performance.

Goswami spoke about this dilemma and said, "I think I was preparing in such a way... earlier stages of the World Cup, I was not bowling well and I was very disappointed."

"I talked to my coach (Tushar Arothe) that I am not bowling well, so you can drop me in the next match", she explained.

In case you didn't know...

Goswami took only six wickets in nine matches during the group stages and the eliminators. She was unsure of the place in the playing XI when she was consistently failed to deliver as per the expectations.

However, in the finals, she took three wickets while conceding only 23 runs which helped India in dominating the game during the first innings.

The details

Goswami was facilitated by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). She was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a plaque by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee.

She addressed the press after the ceremony and revealed her intentions during the earlier stages of Women's World Cup. She discussed her concern with the coach but the latter insisted that she should lead the bowling unit of the Indian team.

She also talked about her delivery to Meg Lanning, that sent the Australian skipper back to the pavilion without any runs in her name. Talking about her preparation for that match, the fast bowler revealed that two days before the semifinal, she asked Indian skipper Mithali Raj to bat in a manner that will help Goswami practice bowling on the square of the wicket.

She replicated that on the final day and sent Lanning for an eight ball duck by means of a splendid delivery which was termed the "Ball of the tournament".

What's next?

The India Women's Cricket team is currently engaged in their time away from the game after their inspirational campaign in ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

Author's take

There are times when players are disappointed in themselves due to their own performances. They are bound to doubt their contribution to the team during the time of such frequent failures. Luckily, Arothe invested his confidence in Goswami and persuaded her to play.

The figures in the tournament final are enough to validate the decision of the Indian coach and she had a total of nine wickets in her name in ten matches. We are grateful that Goswami was not dropped from the starting XI.

India might not have won the World Cup, but this former Indian skipper became our hero owing to her magnificent spell in the final encounter of the event.