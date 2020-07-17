Jonty Rhodes' runout of Inzamam in 1992 WC had a huge impact on me: AB de Villiers

Former South African great, AB De Villiers has revealed that Jonty Rhodes' run out of Inzamam-ul-Haq during the 1992 Cricket World Cup left a great impact on him as a young cricket fan.

The dismissal has been celebrate as one of the most iconic moments in the history of the game as Jonty Rhodes dived aerially and demolished the stumps while flying towards the crease.

AB de Villiers, who was eight years-old at that time and went on to become an extremely accomplished fielder himself, stated that seeing the run-out live left an enormous mark on him.

“Jonty Rhodes was the standout. Once again, from a young age, he had the biggest impact. When I was 8 years old, I saw the run out live in the World Cup 1992. That had a huge impact on me,” AB de Villiers said.

I used to practice that run out everyday: AB De Villiers

AB de Villiers added that he used to practice everyday and tried to emulate that run-out despite, getting grass and bloody scratches all over his arms. The former South African skipper reflected upon how Jonty Rhodes' acrobatics inspired him to do well in the field for South Africa.

“I practiced that run out every day of my life. I had grass all over, blood but I had to practice that run out. I never had the opportunity to do that run out in my career. But it still inspired me so much to do special things on the field, to take catches for the team. That’s the way Jonty played. That’s the way I always wanted,” AB de Villiers elaborated.

Jonty Rhodes recently heaped praise on AB de Villiers, opining that he is the greatest fielder of all time.

AB de Villiers was well-known for his athleticism on the field and has been termed by many as one of the most complete fielders to have graced the game. The South African was exceptional while holding onto catches whereas he was equally effective when it came to ground fielding.