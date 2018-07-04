'Junior MSD' Sanush Suryadev - Meet Asia's youngest cricketer

Sanush with his parents and idol MS Dhoni when he won the youngest cricketer in India award

A two and a half-year-old kid from Chennai, Sanush Suryadev, has created history as he got into the Asia book of records for becoming the youngest child professional cricketer. Earlier, he also entered the India book of records as the youngest child cricketer in India.

According to his parents, they first spotted him play cricket like a professional cricketer in a park just ten days after he turned one. Since then, they kept motivating him to play cricket. His father also explained how Sanush got the award of Asia's youngest professional cricketer. The India book of records and Asia book of records have their own panel in identifying kids of this age group who play cricket or football or any other sports and recognise their potential.

Sanush is a left-handed batsman and bowls left-arm. He is also a big fan of former India captain MS Dhoni and he got a chance to meet the Indian stumper, who was very impressed with his playing skills. Among his family and friends, Sanush is also called "junior MSD."

When asked about his favourite cricketer, Sanush said that he is a big fan of Dhoni and also recalled his encounter with the legend himself where he praised the kid by saying "you play very well".

This is what his parents had to say about the wonder kid.

Murugan (father): He is the world's youngest cricket player. He has been playing cricket since he turned one. What's special about my son is that he plays like a professional cricketer. He plays straight drive, cover drive and can also come down the track and hit the ball. He is very good at cricket and I am very happy to encourage and support him in this.

Subatra (mother): My son started playing cricket just te days after turning one. By chance, we saw him play cricket in a park and he was playing like a professional cricketer. From there on, I and my husband started motivating him. Once it happened, he started playing really well. Sanush also got a chance to meet Dhoni sir and he was very happy with the way Sanush was playing and encouraged him. As a parent, I request everybody to let their children follow their own wish and encourage them.