100 miles away from Team India's first T20I in England, Shrikant Wagh picks up all 10 wickets

Wagh played for the Pune Warriors in 2011

Seven years ago, in the middle of Pune Warriors' shambolic debut IPL season, two enthusiastic young pacers, both in their early twenties, combined to share the new ball.

One of them progressed to play for India the very next year.

Cut to 2018, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is spearheading the English bowling attack in England and is set to feature in his side's first game of the tour at Manchester.

Just over a 100 miles away from him, in the sleepy town of Stokesley, the other pacer, Shrikant Wagh, has achieved an astonishing feat, perhaps the ultimate one for a bowler at any level of the game.

With his strapping left-arm pace, Wagh picked up all ten wickets in an innings while representing Stokesley Cricket Club in North Yorkshire & South Durham (NYSD), a Premier Division League in England.

A scorecard to remember for @Stokesley_CC pro Shrikant Wagh pic.twitter.com/V8xWqB9zBv — Official NYSDCricket (@NYSDCricket) June 30, 2018

"To be honest, I still don't feel I have achieved the feat. It was just a normal day for me on the field. At the start of the day, with the bat, I had a decent feeling that I am going to have a good game".

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Wagh, who played eight games over two IPL seasons for Rajasthan Royals and Pune Warriors, spoke about his accomplishments at Broughton Road, home to the Stokesley Cricket Club.

"I had to struggle a bit for the ninth and tenth wicket. At drinks, I had reached a point where I gave up. I hadn't taken a wicket in the last game. I was pushing myself. It was different - I started bowling the right line and lengths and took four wickets in four overs. I told myself that I can go for my best figures. That's when we started pressuring the batsmen and became more attacking".

"But then again, I pushed for the 10 wickets, telling myself that it's going to be huge if I manage it. In the 10th and 11th over, I concentrated on bowling straight and fast".

This isn't the first time Wagh is in England. His initial stint with the club was in 2015. This time around, Wagh, who is also an ECB Level-2 coach, is featuring as a player-cum-coach.

"I really liked it here with the boys. They are really good people. The reason why I had come here was that I hadn't featured in the IPL for three-four years (his last IPL appearance was in 2011).

"I wanted to play good cricket, rather than just train back home. As a professional (cricketer), you have big responsibilities of winning games and helping your club claim trophies. That's huge pressure, and that's where I can grow myself into a good cricketer".

Wagh claims that the pressure has helped him perform well at home as well, for Vidarbha, where he has been playing all forms of the game since 2007.

A knee surgery forced him to miss Vidarbha's bumper season, where they claimed their first ever Ranji Trophy, but Wagh admitted that the break helped him work on his fitness since last March.

"I’m feeling stronger and fitter than ever. I had very good one-dayers and T20s this year. I’m very keen on playing the upcoming season at home and making the difference".

His long-time teammate Umesh Yadav is in the Indian camp, and Wagh looks forward to meeting him soon to rekindle their fast bowling discussions.

"We play in the same home team and discuss a lot of bowling techniques. I might meet him tomorrow".