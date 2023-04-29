KCA Club Championship Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 2023 edition of the KCA Club Championship is all set to commence on Saturday, April 29 with AGORC taking on Prathiba Cricket Club in the season opener.

10 teams will compete in the upcoming edition of the tournament divided across two groups of five teams each. AGORC, Muthoot Microfin, Jolly Rovers, Prathiba Cricket Club, and BK-55 are pitted in Group A of the competition. Meanwhile, Group B consists of Pataudi Cricket Club, Tripunithura Cricket Club, Athreya Cricket Club, Masters Cricket Club, and Swantons Cricket Club.

The schedule for the first 20 league stage matches has been announced, while the rest will follow in due course. The summit clash of the event is slated to take place on Monday, May 15.

All matches of the KCA Club Championship Series 2023 will be played at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba.

KCA Club Championship Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, April 29

AGORC vs Prathiba Cricket Club, 9:30 AM

Muthoot Microfin vs Jolly Rovers, 1:40 PM

Sunday, April 30

Muthoot Microfin vs Prathiba Cricket Club, 9:30 AM

AGORC vs BK - 55, 1:40 PM

Monday, May 1

Jolly Rovers vs Prathiba Cricket Club, 9:30 AM

Muthoot Microfin vs BK - 55, 1:40 PM

Tuesday, May 2

BK - 55 vs Prathiba Cricket Club, 9:30 AM

AGORC vs Jolly Rovers, 1:40 PM

Wednesday, May 3

Muthoot Microfin vs AGORC, 9:30 AM

BK - 55 vs Jolly Rovers, 1:40 PM

Thursday, May 4

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club, 9:30 AM

Athreya Cricket Club vs Tripunithura Cricket Club, 1:40 PM

Friday, May 5

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Tripunithura Cricket Club, 9:30 AM

Athreya Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club, 1:40 PM

Saturday, May 6

Swantons Cricket Club vs Tripunithura Cricket Club, 9:30 AM

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club, 1:40 PM

Sunday, May 7

Masters Cricket Club vs Tripunithura Cricket Club, 9:30 AM

Athreya Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club, 1:40 PM

Monday, May 8

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Athreya Cricket Club, 9:30 AM

Masters Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club, 1:40 PM

KCA Club Championship Series 2023: Live-Streaming Details

In India, all matches of the KCA Club Championship Series 2023 will be live-streamed on Fancode.

KCA Club Championship Series 2023: Full Squads

BK - 55

Mannembeth Sreeroop, MN Neeraj Kumar, Salman Nizar, Vyshnav EP, Akshay Chandran, Anandhu Sunil, Muhammed Nazeel CTK, Omar Abubacker, Prasoon Prasad, Vinoop Manoharan, Dheeraj Prem(Wk), Parthiv Jayesh(Wk), Varun Nayanar(Wk), Arjun Suresh Nambiar, Jishnu P, Muhammed Afriedh K T, Muhammed Munaz V, Shabinshad T C, Shefin Paul

Prathiba Cricket Club

Anaz Nazeer, Rajeev Pillai, Sharafuddeen NM, Akshay Manohar, Albin V J, Arun KA, Aswanth S Sanker, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Rahul Dev, Renjith Raveendran, Sandeep S, Sibin P Gireesh, Vinil TS, Advaith Prince(Wk), Sachin PS(Wk), Sreenath K(Wk), Ajinas K, Akshay T K, Pathirikattu Midhun, Pranosh VT, Vidhun Venugopal

AGORC

Ashwin Anand, Ibnul Afthab, Kanakkatharaparambu Sreejith, Sachin Baby, Sachin Mohan, Vyshakh S, Akhil M S, KrishnaKumar T V, Manu Krishnan, Vishnu Babu, Vyshak Chandran, Anjith A V(Wk), Arjun AK(Wk), Rahul P(Wk), Sachin Suresh(Wk), Basil NP, Mohammed Shanu, Perumparambath Anthaf, Saly Samson

Masters Cricket Club

Pallam Anfal, Rohan Kunnummal, Shoun Roger, Athul Raveendran, J Ananthakrishnan, Krishna Prasad, Niranjan V Dev, Bharath Surya, Vishnu Raj(Wk), Abhijth Parveen, Abhishek Mohan, Abhishek Pratap, Fazil Fanoos, Mohit Shibu, Rahul Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Sreeyas K V, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh

Pataudi Cricket Club

Akhil KG, Amal AG, Arun Poulose, Shaun Pacha, Vathsal Govind, Amal Ramesh, Anshad S, Athuljith M Anu, Pavan Raj, Chandra Tejas(Wk), Lijo Jose(Wk), Ajayaghosh N S, Ashik Muhammad, Biju Narayanan, Brijesh Raj, Muhammad Aslam, Neel Sunny, Rahul Sharma

Athreya Cricket Club

Aadidev TJ, Adithya Krishna, Akarsh AK, Sharon S S, Aadithya Baiju, Aditya Krishnan, Arjun R Nair, Arjun Venugopal, Joffin Jose, Justin Thomas, Rojith Ganesh, Vishnu TM, Pavan Sreedhar(Wk), Sreeraj ER(Wk), Ujwal Krishna KU, Afrad Reshab P N, Mohammed Anas, Nipun Babu, Riya Basheer, Vivek KP

Swantons Cricket Club

Ajinas M, Harikrishnan D, Rehan Rahim, Salman Saleem, Vikram Satheesh, Yadhu Sundaram, Abdul Farhan TK, Akhil Sajeev, Ghanashyam A, Jaseer CN, Preethish Pawan, Vishnu Menon, Sreejith Sanjeev(Wk), Appu Prakash, Basil Thampi, Gautham Mohan, Kiran Sagar, N Afrad, Vishnu P Kumar

Muthoot Microfin

Albin Alias, Anoop G, Gireesh PG, Harikrishnan R, Janeesh KJ, Sanjay Raj, Ajay Sasi, Harikrishnan MU, Mahesh Chandran, Nikhil S, Vimal Raj, Akash Pillai(Wk), Hariharan M(Wk), Vinod P V(Wk), Alwin Philip, Balu Babu, Jerin PS, Sanju Sanjeev

Tripunithura Cricket Club

Akash Babu, Sanjeev Satheesan, Vignesh E, Fardheen Rafeeque, Harikrishnan KN, Karthik Shaji, Monu Krishna, Muhammed Ashiq, Sooraj CS, Jaganathan M R, Mohammed Kaif, Subin S, Ajith Raj, Bovas M Justin, Hridhay Abhilash, Jose Perayil, Midhun Krishna M Naik, Nazal P, Sivakiran CS

Jolly Rovers

Anand Krishnan, Aswin G, Kamil Aboobacker, Krishna Narayan, Mashood P P, Vignesh Puthur, Abhiram S, Jubin N K, Rabin Krishnan, Sreerag VK, Dhwaj Raichura(Wk), Mohammed Azharuddeen(Wk), Nikhil T(Wk), Sreeharsh V Nair(Wk), Adharsh Babu, Akhin Sathar, MD Nidheesh, Mohammed Safeer, Sreehari S Nair.

