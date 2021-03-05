KCA Presidents Cup 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Kerala Cricket Association are all set to kickstart their domestic cricket campaign with the KCA Presidents Cup 2021. The six-team T20 tournament is scheduled to start with a match between the KCA Lions and the KCA Tigers at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground on March 6.

The KCA Presidents Cup 2021 will be held in two stages. After a round-robin format, four out of the six teams will advance to the semi-finals, with the winners of the two knockout games set to play the final on March 23.

33 games will be played over the course of 18 days, with several IPL stars expected to grace the KCA Presidents Cup 2021. To avoid possible disruptions due to the ongoing pandemic, the players, coaching and non-coaching staff, and umpires will be in a biosecure bubble.

KCA Presidents Cup 2021 Schedule and Match Timings (All timings in IST)

6th March, Saturday

KCA Lions vs KCA Tigers at 9:00 AM

KCA Panthers vs KCA Royals at 1:30 PM

7th March, Sunday

KCA Eagles vs KCA Tuskers at 9:00 AM

KCA Lions vs KCA Royals at 1:30 PM

8th March, Monday

KCA Eagles vs KCA Tigers at 9:00 AM

KCA Panthers vs KCA Tuskers at 1:30 PM

9th March, Tuesday

KCA Lions vs KCA Panthers at 9:00 AM

KCA Royals vs KCA Tigers at 1:30 PM

10th March, Wednesday

KCA Eagles vs KCA Lions at 9:00 AM

KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers at 1:30 PM

11th March, Thursday

KCA Eagles vs KCA Panthers at 9:00 AM

KCA Tigers vs KCA Tuskers at 1:30 PM

12th March, Friday

KCA Eagles vs KCA Royals at 9:00 AM

KCA Panthers vs KCA Tigers at 1:30 PM

13th March, Saturday

KCA Lions vs KCA Tuskers at 9:00 AM

KCA Royals vs KCA Tigers at 1:30 PM

14th March, Sunday

KCA Eagles vs KCA Tuskers at 9:00 AM

KCA Lions vs KCA Panthers at 1:30 PM

16th March, Tuesday

KCA Lions vs KCA Tigers at 9:00 AM

KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers at 1:30 PM

17th March, Wednesday

KCA Eagles vs KCA Lions at 9:00 AM

KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers at 1:30 PM

18th March, Thursday

KCA Eagles vs KCA Tigers at 9:00 AM

KCA Panthers vs KCA Tuskers at 1:30 PM

19th March, Friday

KCA Lions vs KCA Royals at 9:00 AM

KCA Panthers vs KCA Tigers at 1:30 PM

20th March, Saturday

KCA Eagles vs KCA Royals at 9:00 AM

KCA Lions vs KCA Tuskers at 1:30 PM

21st March, Sunday

KCA Eagles v KCA Panthers at 9:00 AM

KCA Tigers v KCA Tuskers at 1:30 PM

22nd March, Monday

TBC vs TBC (Semi-final 1) at 9:00 AM

TBC vs TBC (Semi-final 2) at 1:30 PM

23rd March, Tuesday

Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2 (Final) at 1:30 PM

*(All the games will be held at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha)

KCA Presidents Cup 2021 Live Streaming Details

All games of the KCA Presidents Cup 2021 will be streamed on FanCode.

KCA Presidents Cup 2021 Squads

KCA Eagles

Mohammed Azharuddeen(c & wk), Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Ashwin Anand, J. Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek R Nair, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Aditya Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, N.P. Basil, Rabin Krishnan

KCA Tuskers

Vathsal Govind(c), Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Vishnu Vinod(wk), Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Sreeroop MP, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen

KCA Tigers

Sachin Baby(c), Varun Nayanar(wk), Bharath Surya, Ajith KA, Aquib Fazal, Akash C Pillai, Muhammad Kaif (wk), Aditya Mohan, Akhil Acaria, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Akhil Anil, Sreesanth, Gautham Mohan

KCA Lions

Ponnam Rahul(c), Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan(wk), Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar, Vinu Kumar Gopalakrishnan, Alfrin Francis, Midhun PK, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Abhishek Mohan, Riyas PA

KCA Panthers

Akshay Chandran(c), Adhidev KJ, Subin Suresh(wk), Sachin Mohan, Sanju Sajeev, Shaun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Vinoop Manoharan, M.Kiran Sagar, Anand Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Suresh(wk), Jose S Perayil

KCA Royals

Sijomon Joseph(c), M. Ajnas, KG Rojith, Abhishek J Nair, Albin Alias, Krishnaprasad, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Harikrishnan KN, Shahansha, KM Asif, N. Vishnu Raj(wk), M Arun, Atul Diamond, Abi Biju