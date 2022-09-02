Kenya vs Nepal ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Kenya and Nepal will lock horns in the three-match unofficial ODI series starting on September 2, Friday at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi.

After registering a 3-2 T20I series win over Kenya, Nepal will be eagerly looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in the ODI series as well. Sandeep Lamichhane will lead the visiting team and will start the series as strong favorites.

However, Kenya looked decent in bits and pieces in the recently concluded T20I series and will be hitting the drawing board to cover the chunks in their armor. The hosts, led by Shem Ngoche, will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the ODI format.

Head-to-head record: Kenya vs Nepal in ODIs

Both sides are yet to lock horns in the List-A format. However, in T20 cricket, Nepal have won four games and Kenya have registered two victories in the six encounters the two teams have played against each other.

Kenya vs Nepal, ODI Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All times in IST)

September 2, Friday

Kenya vs Nepal, 1st unofficial ODI, 12.30 pm

September 3, Saturday

Kenya vs Nepal, 2nd unofficial ODI, 12.30 pm

September 5, Monday

Kenya vs Nepal, 3rd unofficial ODI, 12.30 pm

Kenya vs Nepal, ODI Series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on VU Sport YouTube channel in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the Kenya vs Nepal, ODI Series:

India: VU Sport YouTube Channel

USA and Canada: Willow TV

Nepal: Action Sports TV

Rest of the world: ICC.tv

Kenya vs Nepal, ODI series 2022: Squads

Kenya

Shem Ngoche (c), Alex Obanda, Sukdeep Sigh, Irfan Karim (wk), Rakep Patel, Collins Obuya, Sachi Budhia, Nelson Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Eugen Ochieng, Vraj Patel, Elijah Otieno, Lucas Oluoch, Nehemiah Odhiambo

Nepal

Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Rohit Paudel, Aasif Sheikh (Wicker Keeper), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dev Khanal, Aadil Alam, Karan KC, Gyanendra Malla, Sompal Kami, Basir Ahamad, Arjun Saud (wk), Pawan Sarraf, Shahab Alam, Kishor Mahato, Bibek Yadav.

Reserves: Jitendra Mukhiya, Bhim Sharki, Pratish GC, Hari Shankar Shah

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy