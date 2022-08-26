Kenya vs Nepal T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Kenya and Nepal lock horns with each other in a five-match T20I series, starting on August 25, Thursday. All games of the tour will be played at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya.

Both sides were eliminated from the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers earlier this year and will be keen to turn the tables by starting afresh. Sandeep Lamichhane will lead Nepal, while Shem Ngoche will serve as Kenya's skipper.

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar will be starting his new role as the Nepal national team's head coach with this series. He will look to make it big and build a strong team for future ICC events.

Head-to-head record: Kenya vs Nepal in T20Is

The two sides met each other twice in T20Is. Nepal registered victories in both encounters. The last time these two sides met was during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2013-14.

Kenya vs Nepal T20I Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All times in IST)

August 25, Thursday

Nepal vs Kenya, 1st T20I, 3.30 pm

August 26, Friday

Nepal vs Kenya, 2nd T20I, 3.30 pm

August 28, Sunday

Nepal vs Kenya, 3rd T20I, 3.30 pm

August 29, Monday

Nepal vs Kenya, 4th T20I, 3.30 pm

August 30, Tuesday

Nepal vs Kenya, 5th T20I, 3.30 pm

Kenya vs Nepal T20I Series 2022: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the VUSport YouTube Channel in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the Kenya vs Nepal T20I Series:

India: VUSport YouTube Channel

Nepal: Action Sports HD

USA and Canada: Willow

Rest of the World: ICC TV

Kenya vs Nepal T20I series 2022: Squads

Kenya

Shem Ngoche (c), Alex Obanda, Sukdeep Singh, Irfan Karim (wk), Rakep Patel, Collins Obuya, Sachi Budhia, Nelson Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Eugen Ochieng, Vraj Patel, Elijah Otieno, Lucas Oluoch, and Nehemiah Odhiambo.

Nepal

Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Rohit Paudel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dev Khanal, Aadil Alam, Karan KC, Gyanendra Malla, Sompal Kami, Basir Ahamad, Arjun Saud (wk), Pawan Sarraf, Shahab Alam, Kishor Mahato, and Bibek Yadav.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das