KK vs MS Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 Match

Karachi Kings will play their final home game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 against Multan Sultans at the National Stadium on Sunday, February 26. The match will start at 2.30 pm IST.

The Kings have not had the best home leg so far. They have won only one out of their five matches. In their last game, the Karachi Kings suffered a three-run defeat against the Multan Sultans.

Multan, on the other hand, have registered four victories in five matches. The Mohammad Rizwan-led outfit stands at the top of the PSL 2023 points table with eight points. They will be keen to complete a double over the Karachi Kings at the National Stadium.

Before the reverse fixture between Karachi and Multan gets underway, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

KK vs MS head-to-head record in PSL

Karachi Kings @KarachiKingsARY



The captain Imad Wasim has been phenomenal in the



#YehHaiKarachi | #KingsSquad 166 runs with 11 sixes at the SR of 173, 5 wickets with the economy of 7.05 🏏The captain Imad Wasim has been phenomenal in the #HBPSL8 166 runs with 11 sixes at the SR of 173, 5 wickets with the economy of 7.05 🏏The captain Imad Wasim has been phenomenal in the #HBPSL8 👏#YehHaiKarachi | #KingsSquad https://t.co/O37sjU6SRU

The head-to-head record between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans stands even-steven at 5-5. Multan have won each of their last four battles against Karachi.

KK vs MS head-to-head record in Karachi ahead of PSL 2023

Karachi Kings lead the head-to-head record in home matches against Multan Sultans by 2-1. The last time these two teams met at the National Stadium, Multan won by seven wickets.

Last 5 KK vs MS matches

Karachi Kings have managed only one win in their last five matches against the Multan Sultans. Here is a short summary of those games:

MS (196/2) beat KK (193/5) by 3 runs, Feb 22, 2023. MS (176/3) beat KK (174/6) by 7 wickets, Feb 16, 2022. MS (126/3) beat KK (124/5) by 7 wickets, Jan 27, 2022. MS (176/5) beat KK (164/7) by 12 runs, Jun 10, 2021. KK (198/3) beat MS (195/6) by 7 wickets, Feb 27, 2021.

Will Karachi Kings end their losing streak in Pakistan Super League matches against Multan Sultans? Share your answers in the comments box below.

