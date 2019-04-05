KKR ask RCB to bat first (Toss)

IANS FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 05 Apr 2019, 20:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper Virat Kohli in action during the 17th match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 5, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru, April 5 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game here on Friday.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli made two changes to the team that lost to Rajasthan Royals with Tim Southee coming in for Shimron Hetmyer, and Pawan Negi replacing Umesh Yadav.

KKR, meanwhile, welcomed back Sunil Narine who was nursing a niggle and left out Nikhil Naik.

Coming into the game after a five-day break, KKR will look to put behind their Super Over loss to Delhi Capitals and get back to winning ways.

RCB, on the other hand, will be desperate to log their first win of the campaign after four straight defeats.

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath (wicket-keeper), Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Tim Southee, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Captain/wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson