KKR not worried, Ganguly knows his duties well: Mysore

IANS
NEWS
News
97   //    11 Apr 2019, 16:12 IST
IANS Image
Venky Mysore. (Photo: IANS)
By Debayan Mukherjee

Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) Three cricket fans in Kolkata might have questions about Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly's position as Delhi Capitals advisor when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday, but KKR CEO Venky Mysore has batted for the former India skipper and said that Ganguly is a thorough professional and no question marks can be raised on him.

Speaking to IANS, Mysore said that Ganguly knows his duties and role well and there was no reason for KKR to be worried. "He is a thorough professional. He knows how to do his duties well. He's fully supportive of what we are doing. We have no issues at all," the KKR CEO said.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ombudsman and Ethics Officer D.K. Jain had received complaints from cricket fans in West Bengal that the CAB president will be 'conflicted' if he continues in his role as advisor to DC when they play KKR at Eden Gardens.

With Jain asking Ganguly for his reply to the questions raised, the former India skipper sent in a mail which read: "At present I do not hold any post whatsoever or howsoever in the BCCI. I am neither a member of the Apex Council of the BCCI nor an office bearer nor a member of any of the Cricket Committees constituted by the BCCI under its Constitution.

"I am also not connected with the administration, management or running of the IPL by being a member of any of the committees or other organisational units set up by the BCCI in connection with the IPL. Previously I had been a part of the BCCI Technical Committee; the IPL Technical Committee and the IPL Governing Council.

"I have resigned and/or withdrawn myself from all the said Committees. I am not a part of any committee/council/entity which has control or supervisory power or powers of management or administration of the IPL," he clarified.

(Debayan Mukherjee can be contacted at debayan.m@ians.in)

