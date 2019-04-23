×
Kohli fan named winner of Global Sports Fan Award

IANS
NEWS
News
9   //    23 Apr 2019, 17:13 IST
IANS Image
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Ahead of the biggest & first ever Global Sports Fan Awards, Sugumar D., an ardent fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, has been announced as the second recipient of the Global Sports Fan Awards, joining the bandwagon with Sachin Tendulkar worshipper Sudhir Kumar, who is the first recipient of the award.

The function is scheduled for June 14 in Manchester on the sidelines of Cricket World Cup 2019.

For over a decade, Sugumar D has been an ardent fan of Bangalore's franchise and Indian skipper Virat Kohli in particular, travelling all across to support the team.

Announcing the second recipient on the eve of the 46th birthday of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, his biggest fan Sudhir launched the world's biggest digital interactive campaign #JabraCricketFan inviting fan stories of their favourite Sachin Tendulkar moment over the years. The selected stories will then be converted into a book.

The digital campaign spread throughout the World Cup 2019 will touch over 15 million Sachin Tendulkar fans targeting the fans on various digital platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhir said: "All cricketing fans of our generation have a Sachin story to tell. With this initiative I invite fans to share and get top stories to be published in Sachin Sir's memorabilia. It is overwhelming that for the first time fan stories will be published digitally and then in the form of a book."

On being announced for the award, Sugumar said: "As a fan this award recognition will take fanaticism to the next level. It's truly a great time to be a fan. We never thought fan stories could be revered and converted into a form of a memorabilia."

