Kohli's 'banana' request for World Cup, Indian pacer penalised and more - Cricket News Today, 30th October 2018

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The highly unpredictable India-West Indies ODI series is nearing its end, and the highly anticipated tour of Australia follows next. For fans, however, even on non-match days, there's loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

Kohli and team demand bananas and rail coaches

The Indian team management, including captain Virat Kohli, has reportedly laid down a unique set of requests ahead of the 2019 World Cup, a list that includes bananas, train coaches and the presence of wives.

It has been reported that, post the England tour, Kohli's team has put forward some preferences in the review meeting with the CoA ahead of the second Test against the West Indies. The meeting was also attended by Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravi Shastri and MSK Prasad.

A source was quoted as saying to The Indian Express: “Apparently, the England cricket board failed to serve the Indian team with the fruit of their choice during the tour. But the CoA was amused by the request and said that the players should have told the team manager to buy bananas on the BCCI’s expenses".

Apart from the choice of fruit, the side has also requested to discuss the permission for wives to accompany the players to tours, as well as booking a separate rail coach for travel.

“There were other demands about booking hotels with a proper gym and discussions about the duration and protocol regarding wives accompanying players on tours.”

