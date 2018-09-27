Kohli vs Rohit vs Dhawan: The Fabulous Five years

Rohit and Dhawan have provided India with many wonderful starts

A good start is half the job done. A perfect top 3 is what every team needs to make a big score. Remember the Australian team of early 2000’s, it had Adam Gilchrist, Mathew Hayden and Ricky Ponting occupying the top 3.

The trio every bowler will fear to bowl at. India is currently enjoying one such period for the past 5 years. Leaving aside red ball cricket, this trio has been outstanding in the shorter formats of the game.

They have literally dominated every bowler who has bowled at them in white ball format and has been the major reason for the current surge in Indian cricket. What makes them the treacherous trio to bowl at is the competition between them.

Although Shikhar Dhawan might look unfitting in this comparison, he has silently made a statement to all those critics who bashed him at his failures with a string of records to his name.

The past 5 years has been a golden period for the trio, by the effect of which India has been the winners of 2013 Champions Trophy and finalists in the 2017 edition, as well as semi-finalists in the 2015 World Cup.

Here’s a comparison of the top 3 that are currently giving nightmares to opposition bowlers:

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan has always lit up ICC tournaments

The left-handed opener hailing from Delhi has slowly raised his stature and it is safe enough to say that he has cemented his place for the 2019 World Cup.

The fact that he has been patchy in Tests cannot be denied, same holds for the fact that he is having a golden run in limited overs format. A surprising and shocking fact is that Dhawan is currently the top run-scorer for India in ODIs 2018, he has 770 runs in 13 innings while Virat Kohli has 749 runs in 9 innings.

Shikhar Dhawan has constantly been among the runs in ICC tournaments since 2013. Fittingly, he was named as the man of ICC tournaments (Courtesy: Becoming the top run-scorer for India in last 3 ICC tournaments 2013CT, 2015WC, 2017CT).

Along with his partner Rohit Sharma, the duo has wreaked havoc on the bowlers with their sheer dominance over them. Shikhar Dhawan holds the record for highest average in multinational tournaments with an astounding average of 65.28.

Let’s believe Gabbar makes it big next year too as he usually does in ICC tournaments.

