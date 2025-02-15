Koshi Premier League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Koshi Premier League (KPL) is set to return for its highly anticipated second edition, organized by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN). The tournament will commence on February 17 and conclude on March 1, spanning 13 days of competitive T20 cricket. A total of 21 matches will be played at the Dr. Khalil Azad Cricket Ground in Itahari, marking another milestone in Nepal’s growing domestic cricket scene.

As Nepal’s premier domestic T20 competition, the KPL has gained significant recognition, providing a crucial platform for emerging cricketers to showcase their skills and gain professional exposure. The league serves as a breeding ground for local talent and enhances the overall standard of Nepalese cricket.

A total of seven teams will compete in this edition - Itahari Adarsha Giants, Purbali Super Kings, Namuna Blasters, Bhokraha Narsing Arnas, Duhabi Capital, NBSC Lions, and Balan Bihul Saptari Tiger. These teams feature a mix of experienced players and promising young cricketers, ensuring an exciting and competitive tournament.

Adding to the league’s prestige, several internationally recognized Nepali cricketers will participate, including Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Gulshan Jha, and Lalit Rajbanshi. Their presence is expected to elevate the level of competition and attract significant interest from cricket enthusiasts across the nation.

With its increasing popularity, the Koshi Premier League continues playing a vital role in promoting domestic cricket, nurturing future stars, and expanding Nepal’s presence in the global cricketing landscape.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Koshi Premier League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, February 17

Match 1 - Itahari Adarsha Giants vs Purbali Super Kings, 9:45 AM

Tuesday, February 18

Match 2 - Namuna Blasters vs Bhokraha Narsing Arnas, 8:45 AM

Match 3 - Duhabi Capital vs Purbali Super Kings, 12:45 PM

Wednesday, February 19

Match 4 - Itahari Adarsha Giants vs NBSC Lions, 8:45 AM

Thursday, February 20

Match 5 - Bhokraha Narsing Arnas vs Duhabi Capital, 8:45 AM

Match 6 - Balan Bihul Saptari Tiger vs NBSC Lions, 12:45 PM

Friday, February 21

Match 7 - Itahari Adarsha Giants vs Namuna Blasters, 8:45 AM

Match 8 - Purbali Super Kings vs Bhokraha Narsing Arnas, 12:45 PM

Saturday, February 22

Match 9 - Duhabi Capital vs NBSC Lions, 8:45 AM

Match 10 - Namuna Blasters vs Balan Bihul Saptari Tiger, 12:45 PM

Sunday, February 23

Match 11 - Itahari Adarsha Giants vs Bhokraha Narsing Arnas, 8:45 AM

Match 12 - Purbali Super Kings vs Duhabi Capital, 5:30 PM

Monday, February 24

Match 13 - Namuna Blasters vs NBSC Lions, 8:45 AM

Match 14 - Purbali Super Kings vs Balan Bihul Saptari Tiger, 12:45 PM

Tuesday, February 25

Match 15 - Itahari Adarsha Giants vs Duhabi Capital, 8:45 AM

Match 16 - Purbali Super Kings vs NBSC Lions, 12:45 PM

Wednesday, February 26

Match 17 - Itahari Adarsha Giants vs Balan Bihul Saptari Tiger, 8:45 AM

Match 18 - Namuna Blasters vs Duhabi Capital, 12:45 PM

Thursday, February 27

Match 19 - Bhokraha Narsing Arnas vs NBSC Lions, 8:45 AM

Match 20 - Purbali Super Kings vs Balan Bihul Saptari Tiger, 12:45 PM

Saturday, March 1

Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:45 AM

Koshi Premier League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Koshi Premier League 2025 via the FanCode app and website.

Koshi Premier League 2025: Full Squads

Itahari Adarsha Giants

Anish Kunwar, Arjun Gharti, Bhim Sharki, Ritesh Roy, Santhosh Karki, Dipesh Kandel, Firdosh Ansari, Gulshan Jha, Sameer Timalsina, Aasif Sheikh, Bhupal Luitel, Meenash Thapa, Rashid Khan, Rijan Dhakal, Saujan Ghimire

Purbali Super Kings

Bharat Karki, Mukund Yadav, Suman Gahatraj, Sundeep Jora, Dinesh Adhikari, Diwan Pun, Imran Sheikh, Arjun Saud, Avishek Sharma, Bishal Dhakal, Chirag Shah, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratik Pokhrel, Saugat Bhattarai, Sharwan Yadav

Namuna Blasters

Aashish Mandal, Ashok Poudel, Kushal Malla, Rupak Baral, Gaurav Katwal, Gautam KC, Kushal Bhurtel, Prabhat Rai (Wk), Pratik Shrestha, Arpit Bhattarai, Gyanendra Shrestha, Nandan Yadav, Prakash Karki, Tilak Bhandari

NBSC Lions

Atal Sah, Nitesh Yadav, Prem Kamat, Sarthak Dhital, Aman Ali, Kritik Kamat, Mehboob Iraki, Pappu Yadav A, Pappu Yadav B, Dilip Nath (Wk), Niraj Mukhiya (Wk), Rakesh Kamait (Wk), Uttam Magar (Wk), Kapil Mandal, Krish Sharma, Pradip Paswan, Sharwan Kisku

Duhabi Capitals

Anil Lamichhane, Dev Khanal, Dipak Paswan, Sitosh Sah, Trit Raj Das, Bibek Yadav, Lokesh Podar, Sonu Mandal, Lokesh Bam (Wk), Sonu Ansari (Wk), Basir Ahamad, Narayan Joshi, Shahab Alam, Surya Rauniyar

Bhokraha Narsing Arnas

Aayushman Bam, Affan Tahir, Ankit Subedi, Samir Karki, Sandip Dhungana, Rabin Mandal, Sher Malla, Binod Bhandari (Wk), Sujan Thapaliya, Aprajit Poudel, Bhuvan Karki, Hemant Dhami, Navin Yadav, Rohan Sah, Shivan Yadav, Sonu Sharma

Balan Bihul Saptari Tiger

Abhishek Tiwari, Amit Shrestha, Bishal Sushling, Mayan Yadav, Rohan BK, Shubh Kansakar, Arniko Yadav, Rahul Mandal, Ram Naresh Giri, Rupesh Singh, Sunil Sah, Hasim Ansari, Sahil Patel, Bipin Khatri, Bishal Patel

