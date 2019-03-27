×
Kotla wicket little better than Chennai: Watson

IANS
NEWS
News
20   //    27 Mar 2019, 10:56 IST
IANS Image
Mohali: Shane Watson of Chennai Super Kings in action during an IPL 2018 match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 15, 2018. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson was undoubtedly the difference between the two sides on Tuesday. While the Delhi Capitals batsmen failed to rise to the challenge of playing on the low and slow Kotla wicket, the Aussie hit a 26-ball 44 to put CSK's chase on the right path.

Speaking at the end of the game, Watson had a good laugh and said that the wicket was better than the one they played on in the opening game in Chennai.

"It was a little better than Chennai, the wicket (laughs). It was a bit slow, so it was nice to get a few out of the middle. I don't think I will bowl much. I got a calf injury leading up to the Big Bash. So I'm just trying to be fit enough for my batting. The PSL (Pakistan Super League) was a lot of fun, and great to be able to reconnect with the Chennai guys again, so it's great to be here again," he said.

Middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav too said that while the wicket was on the slower side, the team is happy to have started with two wins in two games this season.

"It was a little bit on the slower side, especially when you have a target like this, you have to take it deep. We were in control. Unfortunately, I couldn't get the team over the line.

"It is a big tournament. We are happy we have won two games. If we give our 100 per cent and not repeat our mistakes, then we will be on track," he said.

IANS
NEWS
