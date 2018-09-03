KPL 2018: Super over thriller concludes the group stage

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 413 // 03 Sep 2018, 23:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

CM Gautam was the man of the match

The Ballari Tuskers came out on top in a thrilling match, which went down to the super over, against the Shivamogga Lions in Mysuru.

The two bottom-placed teams took on each other in the final match of the group stages. Unfortunately, the result did not matter much with the Tuskers ensuring that they do not finish at the bottom of the table.

The Shivamogga Lions, on the other hand, finished rock bottom, losing five out five. The only point they got was thanks to a washed out game.

The Lions won the toss and opted to bat first. They got off to a poor start, losing three quick wickets. However, their innings was revived by Aniruddha Joshi and R Jonathan, who scored 47 and 45 respectively. In the end, they managed to reach 151 in their 20 overs.

In response, the Tuskers got off to a great start despite losing the wicket of Rohan Kadam in the first over. Karthik CA and CM Gautam put on 79 runs for the second wicket, with the captain scoring a half-century. However, their scoring rate was not too quick which is why the match went down till the final over.

Aditya Somanna did incredibly well in the final over by conceding just 7 runs and picking up a wicket. He defended 1 run off the final delivery and ran Adithya Reddy out to take it to the super over.

However, Joshi, being a spinner, got himself to bowl the super over, which was probably a big mistake as he conceded 21 runs to CM Gautam and Ritesh Bhatkal.

In response, Akshay bowled really well and kept his nerve, allowing the Lions to score just 9 runs in their 6 balls.

The first semifinal will take place tomorrow between the Bengaluru Blasters and Mysuru Warriors.