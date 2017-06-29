Krunal Pandya dreams to play in the 2019 World Cup

Pandya was named in India A's squad which will travel to South Africa next month.

The older Pandya has been a revelation in the IPL

What’s the Story?

While his brother made headlines playing for India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 when he almost staged an impossible comeback against Pakistan in the final of the tournament, Krunal Pandya is making news too.

With his selection in India A’s squad to take on South Africa later this year, Krunal opened up on his dreams and his hard work finally paying off. He revealed that his dream was to play for India in the world cup.

"The aim is not just to represent India for a couple of matches here and there but to play for as long as possible. It would be a dream come true if I and Hardik can together play for India in the 2019 World Cup. But right now, focus will be on doing well for India A," Krunal told PTI after his selection in the A squad for a limited-overs series in South Africa.

"Hardik was ecstatic. He called me and said that 'You are getting there'. Having already played for India, he has an insight about top flight cricket and I always discuss with him to pick finer points. There can't be a closer buddy than your own brother," said Krunal about what his brother thought about his selection in the squad.

In case you didn’t know...

The BCCI had announced the squads for India A who are scheduled to go to South Africa next month for an ODI tri-series and a two four-day match series. The one-day team will be headed by Manish Pandey, whereas Karun Nair will don the captaincy hat for the four-day games.

The Details:

Krunal Pandya’s success in the IPL has led to his selection in India A’s squad to take on South Africa A and Australia A. He has been a revelation for the Mumbai Indians in the illustrious tournament over the past couple of years and has played an integral role in their trophy-winning success.

Krunal, who scored 243 runs and took 10 wickets in 13 IPL games said he worked on his weaknesses before the tournament and also worked on both aspects of the game to become a successful cricketer.

What’s Next?

India A play two unofficial Test matches against South Africa A at Benoni (August 12-15) and Senwes Park (August 19-22)

Author’s Take

It’ only a matter of time until Krunal Pandya too receives a call-up from the Indian cricket team. His all-round abilities have been fantastic as he has showcased on numerous occasions in the IPL while playing for Mumbai.

With Ashwin not performing too well in the limited overs format, Krunal could probably be the perfect replacement for no. 1 Test bowler in the world. He would look to give it his all in the upcoming series for India A and give the selectors something to think about. It will be extremely interesting to see both the Pandya’s don the blue for the Indian national side.