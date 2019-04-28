Lack of breakthroughs led to our defeat: Williamson

Jaipur: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kane Williamson in action during the 45th match of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on April 27, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Jaipur, April 28 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson admitted that their inability to pick wickets at regular intervals during the second inning cost them the game against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing 160, Royals rode on some brilliant contribution from their top order as they secured a convincing seven-wicket win to keep their slim chances alive of making it to the playoffs in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ajinkya Rahane (39), Liam Livingstone (44 off 26) and Sanju Samson (48 unbeaten off 32) contributed effectively while skipper Steven Smith also chipped in with 22 runs to help their side cross the line with five balls to spare.

Earlier, Rajasthan restricted Hyderabad at 160/8 who despite a valiant 75-run stand between opener David Warner (37 off 32) and Manish Pandey (61 off 36), failed to capitalise and post a massive total.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Williamson said the total they posted was a competitive one. "It was quite difficult out there. It was potentially a competitive total at the halfway stage."

"They did better than us. They kept wickets in hand, we couldn't get those breakthroughs and squeeze. It's important to learn from our mistakes. We know we can get better," he added.

Williamson further praised Manish Pandey, who struck a brilliant half-century and helped them post 160-8 in their stipulated quota of 20 over. Williamson hoped that the elegant right-handed batter continues his good run of form.

"He's (Manish Pandey) playing with freedom. Couple of great performances, let's hope that continues," he said.

The SRH skipper went on to say that it is important for them to move on from the defeat and focus on the upcoming games as all the teams enter the business end of the ongoing IPL 2019. When asked why the sixth bowler option was not used, Williamson said they were always considering the sixth bowler option but it was the best to stick with the five bowlers.

With 10 points from 11 games, the Hyderabad-based franchise is sitting at the fourth spot. They will next host Kings XI Punjab on Monday.