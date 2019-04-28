×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lack of breakthroughs led to our defeat: Williamson

IANS
NEWS
News
26   //    28 Apr 2019, 10:02 IST
IANS Image
Jaipur: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kane Williamson in action during the 45th match of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on April 27, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Jaipur, April 28 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson admitted that their inability to pick wickets at regular intervals during the second inning cost them the game against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing 160, Royals rode on some brilliant contribution from their top order as they secured a convincing seven-wicket win to keep their slim chances alive of making it to the playoffs in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ajinkya Rahane (39), Liam Livingstone (44 off 26) and Sanju Samson (48 unbeaten off 32) contributed effectively while skipper Steven Smith also chipped in with 22 runs to help their side cross the line with five balls to spare.

Earlier, Rajasthan restricted Hyderabad at 160/8 who despite a valiant 75-run stand between opener David Warner (37 off 32) and Manish Pandey (61 off 36), failed to capitalise and post a massive total.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Williamson said the total they posted was a competitive one. "It was quite difficult out there. It was potentially a competitive total at the halfway stage."

"They did better than us. They kept wickets in hand, we couldn't get those breakthroughs and squeeze. It's important to learn from our mistakes. We know we can get better," he added.

Williamson further praised Manish Pandey, who struck a brilliant half-century and helped them post 160-8 in their stipulated quota of 20 over. Williamson hoped that the elegant right-handed batter continues his good run of form.

"He's (Manish Pandey) playing with freedom. Couple of great performances, let's hope that continues," he said.

The SRH skipper went on to say that it is important for them to move on from the defeat and focus on the upcoming games as all the teams enter the business end of the ongoing IPL 2019. When asked why the sixth bowler option was not used, Williamson said they were always considering the sixth bowler option but it was the best to stick with the five bowlers.

With 10 points from 11 games, the Hyderabad-based franchise is sitting at the fourth spot. They will next host Kings XI Punjab on Monday.

Advertisement
Is Kane Williamson getting close to Virat Kohli's level of greatness?
RELATED STORY
We showed intensity and chase was superb: Williamson
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH: Kane Williamson to miss Chennai Super Kings clash
RELATED STORY
SRH will badly miss Warner, Bairstow: Williamson
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Warner or Williamson, who should captain Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs India 2019: Top 3 Kane Williamson knocks against India
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 38, SRH vs KKR - Predicted Playing XI, Preview, and Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 38, SRH vs KKR: Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 non-English batsmen who can finish as the higher run-getter of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Kane Williamson: A legend in the making
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 46 | Today, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 45 | Yesterday
SRH 160/8 (20.0 ov)
RR 161/3 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
SRH VS RR live score
Match 48 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us