LAH vs MUL prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will cross swords in the 17th match of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday, February 11.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, have had an outstanding campaign in the ongoing edition of the T20 league. Having won all their five \matches, they are sitting pretty atop the points table with an excellent net run rate of 1.073.

They are coming off a 57-run win over Wahab Riaz's Peshawar Zalmi on February 5. After being put in to bat first, the Sultans racked up a massive score of 222-3. Shan Masood and Rizwan added 85 runs for the opening wicket.

Rizwan went on to score 82 off 53 deliveries with the help of eight fours and one six. However, it was Tim David's unbeaten 19-ball 51 that helped the Sultans get past the 200-run mark. Khushdil Shah also wielded the willow to good effect, scoring 21 off seven deliveries.

Thereafter, Shahnawaz Dahani and Imran Tahir picked up three wickets apiece to restrict the Zalmi. Ben Cutting chipped in with an unbeaten 31-ball knock of 52, but couldn't take the Zalmi over the finish line.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, meanwhile, have looked promising, but are in the middle of the points table. Having won three of their five games, they are third in the standings. They are coming off a seven-wicket thrashing against Quetta Gladiators.

After being put in to bat, the Qalandars racked up a massive score of 204-5. Fakhar Zaman top-scored with a 45-ball knock of 70, laced with three fours and as many sixes. Harry Brook's unbeaten 17-ball 41 took the Qalandars past the 200-run mark.

Jason Roy then rattled the Qalandars' bowlers. He scored 116 off 57 deliveries, with 11 fours and eight sixes, as the Gladiators chased down their target with three deliveries left.

Can the Qalandars (LAH) beat the Sultans (MUL)?

Lahore Qalandars in their practice session for PSL 2022

The last time these two teams met in the PSL, the match turned out to be a high-scoring affair. After Khushdil Shah's late onslaught on Haris Rauf, the Sultans snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. The Qalandars, though, will fancy their chances of turning the tables around.

Prediction: Lahore Qalandars to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

