Lalitpur Mayor Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Lalitpur Mayor Cup 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament organized by the Cricket Association of Nepal. The tournament is scheduled to start on Saturday, May 11, and will conclude on Saturday, May 18.
This will be the fourth edition of the tournament and will witness a total of five teams competing against each other. Each team will face the other four teams once in the league stage. The top two teams will qualify for the final.
A total of 11 matches are scheduled to participate in the competition at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.
The five teams participating in the tournament are: Bagmati Province Women, Koshi Province Women, Lalitpur Mayor's XI Women, Nepal A.P.F. Club Women, and Sudur Paschim Province Women.
The four teams apart from Lalitpur Mayor's XI Women were a part of the semi-final stage of the Prime Minister Cup Women's National Cricket Tournament. The Lalitpur Mayor's XI Women team contains players from the other four teams that were part of the Prime Minister Cup Women's National Cricket Tournament.
Nepal A.P.F. Club have won the previous three editions of the Lalitpur Mayor Cup 2024. They defeated Province Number 1 Women's team in the final last year by 54 runs after posting a total of 154 runs on the board.
Lalitpur Mayor Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)
Saturday, May 11
Match 1 - Lalitpur Mayor's XI Women vs Sudur Paschim Province Women, 9:15 AM
Match 2 - Koshi Province Women vs Nepal A.P.F. Club Women, 1:15 PM
Sunday, May 12
Match 3 - Lalitpur Mayor's XI Women vs Bagmati Province Women, 9:15 AM
Match 4 - Nepal A.P.F. Club Women vs Sudur Paschim Province Women, 1:15 PM
Monday, May 13
Match 5 - Bagmati Province Women vs Koshi Province Women, 1:15 PM
Tuesday, May 14
Match 6 - Sudur Paschim Province Women vs Koshi Province Women, 9:15 AM
Match 7 - Nepal A.P.F. Club Women vs Lalitpur Mayor's XI Women, 1:15 PM
Wednesday, May 15
Match 8 - Sudur Paschim Province Women vs Bagmati Province Women, 1:15 PM
Thursday, May 16
Match 9 - Bagmati Province Women vs Nepal A.P.F. Club Women, 9:15 AM
Match 10 - Koshi Province Women vs Lalitpur Mayor's XI Women, 1:15 PM
Saturday, May 18
Final - TBC vs TBC, 1:15 PM
Lalitpur Mayor Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details
Live Streaming- FanCode
Live Telecast- N/A
Lalitpur Mayor Cup 2024: Full Squads
Bagmati Province Women
Asmina Karmacharya (c), Yashodha Bist, Khushi Dangol, Helisha Gurung, Krishma Gurung, Sony Pakhrin, Sanskriti Phuyal, Yashu Pandey, Bipisha Shahi, Kanchan Shrestha, Puja Saud, Salina Silwal, Sujita Thapa, Manisha Upadhaya
Koshi Province Women
Apsari Begam, Lakita Rajbanshi, Namita Shrestha, Sanu Rajbanshi, Smriti Katuwal, Tika Shah, Bimala Mahala, Rubina Chhetry, Kajal Shrestha (wk), Alisha Khadiya, Kajol Rajbanshi, Nisha Shah, Sabnam Rai, Sangita Rai
Lalitpur Mayor's XI Women
Puja Mahato (c), Laxmi Chaudhary (wk), Trushana BK, Sarswati Chaudhary, Kusum Godar, Sarswati GM, Shristi Jaisi, Kiran Kunwar, Semana KC, Aarti Mahato, Jyotsnika Marasini, Kritika Marasani, Aasma Pulami, Sana Prabin
Nepal A.P.F. Club Women
Mamta Chaudhary, Roma Thapa, Indu Barma, Nary Thapa, Rekha Rawal, Sita Magar, Manju Bokati (wk), Binu Magar, Karuna Bhandari, Rajmati Airee, Sarita Magar, Sonu Khadka, Suman Bist
Sudur Paschim Province Women
Janaki Thapa, Rewati Dhami, Ritu Kanoujiya, Sabitri Dhami, Samjhana Khadka, Kabita Joshi, Sova Rokaya, Bindu Rawal (wk), Rubi Poddar (wk), Anu Kadayat, Ishwori Bist, Laxmi Saud, Manisha Chaudhary, Radhika Pujara
