Lalitpur Mayor Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Lalitpur Mayor Cup 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament organized by the Cricket Association of Nepal. The tournament is scheduled to start on Saturday, May 11, and will conclude on Saturday, May 18.

This will be the fourth edition of the tournament and will witness a total of five teams competing against each other. Each team will face the other four teams once in the league stage. The top two teams will qualify for the final.

A total of 11 matches are scheduled to participate in the competition at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The five teams participating in the tournament are: Bagmati Province Women, Koshi Province Women, Lalitpur Mayor's XI Women, Nepal A.P.F. Club Women, and Sudur Paschim Province Women.

The four teams apart from Lalitpur Mayor's XI Women were a part of the semi-final stage of the Prime Minister Cup Women's National Cricket Tournament. The Lalitpur Mayor's XI Women team contains players from the other four teams that were part of the Prime Minister Cup Women's National Cricket Tournament.

Nepal A.P.F. Club have won the previous three editions of the Lalitpur Mayor Cup 2024. They defeated Province Number 1 Women's team in the final last year by 54 runs after posting a total of 154 runs on the board.

Lalitpur Mayor Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, May 11

Match 1 - Lalitpur Mayor's XI Women vs Sudur Paschim Province Women, 9:15 AM

Match 2 - Koshi Province Women vs Nepal A.P.F. Club Women, 1:15 PM

Sunday, May 12

Match 3 - Lalitpur Mayor's XI Women vs Bagmati Province Women, 9:15 AM

Match 4 - Nepal A.P.F. Club Women vs Sudur Paschim Province Women, 1:15 PM

Monday, May 13

Match 5 - Bagmati Province Women vs Koshi Province Women, 1:15 PM

Tuesday, May 14

Match 6 - Sudur Paschim Province Women vs Koshi Province Women, 9:15 AM

Match 7 - Nepal A.P.F. Club Women vs Lalitpur Mayor's XI Women, 1:15 PM

Wednesday, May 15

Match 8 - Sudur Paschim Province Women vs Bagmati Province Women, 1:15 PM

Thursday, May 16

Match 9 - Bagmati Province Women vs Nepal A.P.F. Club Women, 9:15 AM

Match 10 - Koshi Province Women vs Lalitpur Mayor's XI Women, 1:15 PM

Saturday, May 18

Final - TBC vs TBC, 1:15 PM

Lalitpur Mayor Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Lalitpur Mayor Cup 2024: Full Squads

Bagmati Province Women

Asmina Karmacharya (c), Yashodha Bist, Khushi Dangol, Helisha Gurung, Krishma Gurung, Sony Pakhrin, Sanskriti Phuyal, Yashu Pandey, Bipisha Shahi, Kanchan Shrestha, Puja Saud, Salina Silwal, Sujita Thapa, Manisha Upadhaya

Koshi Province Women

Apsari Begam, Lakita Rajbanshi, Namita Shrestha, Sanu Rajbanshi, Smriti Katuwal, Tika Shah, Bimala Mahala, Rubina Chhetry, Kajal Shrestha (wk), Alisha Khadiya, Kajol Rajbanshi, Nisha Shah, Sabnam Rai, Sangita Rai

Lalitpur Mayor's XI Women

Puja Mahato (c), Laxmi Chaudhary (wk), Trushana BK, Sarswati Chaudhary, Kusum Godar, Sarswati GM, Shristi Jaisi, Kiran Kunwar, Semana KC, Aarti Mahato, Jyotsnika Marasini, Kritika Marasani, Aasma Pulami, Sana Prabin

Nepal A.P.F. Club Women

Mamta Chaudhary, Roma Thapa, Indu Barma, Nary Thapa, Rekha Rawal, Sita Magar, Manju Bokati (wk), Binu Magar, Karuna Bhandari, Rajmati Airee, Sarita Magar, Sonu Khadka, Suman Bist

Sudur Paschim Province Women

Janaki Thapa, Rewati Dhami, Ritu Kanoujiya, Sabitri Dhami, Samjhana Khadka, Kabita Joshi, Sova Rokaya, Bindu Rawal (wk), Rubi Poddar (wk), Anu Kadayat, Ishwori Bist, Laxmi Saud, Manisha Chaudhary, Radhika Pujara

