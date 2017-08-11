Lance Klusener believes MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers still have a lot to offer

The 45-year-old, who is currently coaching TNPL side Lyca Kovai Kings, spoke about what the future holds for the two stars.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 11 Aug 2017, 15:38 IST

Klusener believes that the time is still not up for the two former captains

What’s the story?

Former South Africa all-rounder and current Lyca Kovai Kings coach Lance Klusener believes that MS Dhoni still has "a lot to offer" to India and it would be foolish to get rid of the 36-year-old wicketkeeper. The 45-year-old also believes that AB de Villiers, whose future is still up in the air, still has a lot of cricket left in him.

When asked about whether MS Dhoni should step down, Klusener told TOI: "It's always easy to call for somebody's stepping down. You have got to look at who is going to fill that gap?

"Is that person going to be better than Dhoni straightaway? He is one of the best finishers to ever play the game. Why would you want to get rid of him? I think India would be foolish to do so. He still has got a lot to offer."

He also added that de Villiers "still has a lot of cricket left in him". On the subject of the Proteas batsman, he said: "He's right up there with the best in the world. All players go through lean patches no matter how good they are."

In case you didn’t know...

Following Dhoni's surprising decision to step down as captain of the limited-overs side earlier this year, there have been some doubts about how long he will continue to play a crucial role in the side. There have been many who have been wondering whether it is time to look at a replacement for the 36-year-old wicketkeeper as his powers seem to be on the wane.

The heart of the matter

The uncertainty surrounding the future of Dhoni and de Villiers (in Tests) is something that has garnered plenty of attention in both countries. But Klusener believes that both players still have a lot to offer to their respective sides. The 45-year-old also added that due to the fact that de Villiers isn't playing Tests, it can take a little time to get back in the groove.

What’s next?

India are currently playing Sri Lanka in the Test series, following which they will play an ODI and T20I series in which MS Dhoni is expected to feature. For Klusener, all eyes will be on the latter stages of the second edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League as his side, Lyca Kovai Kings will be looking to make it through to the playoffs.

Author’s take

While it is true that both de Villiers and Dhoni haven't showcased the incredible numbers that they did throughout their career, it is hard to expect someone to maintain the levels of perfection for as long as they have. With both players entering the wrong side of 30, it has become natural for every run of poor form to be looked at as an opportunity to get rid of them. But as Klusener says, form is temporary and both players have shown that they still have plenty to contribute to their sides.