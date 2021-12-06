Lanka Premier League 2021, Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Giants: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Jaffna Kings and the Dambulla Giants will cross swords in Match No.4 of the Lanka Premier League 2021 on Monday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Kings, led by Thisara Perera, started their campaign on a disastrous note. On December 5, Galle Gladiators defeated them by 54 runs.

After electing to field first, the Kings’ bowlers faltered a wee bit as the Gladiators racked up a solid score of 164 for seven on the board.

Jayden Seales was the standout bowler for the Kings as he picked up three wickets and bowled at an economy rate of 5.80. In their run-chase, the Kings were shot out for 110 in 18.4 overs.

Samit Patel picked up a three-wicket haul and didn’t allow the Kings to get away.

Meanwhile, the Giants, led by Dasun Shanaka, made an impressive start to their campaign. On Monday, December 6, they beat the Kandy Warriors by 20 runs.

After electing to bat, the Giants racked up a massive score of 190 for seven after Phil Salt’s blistering 27-ball 64.

Niroshan Dickwella and Ramesh Mendis also chipped in with handy knocks. While defending the score, the Giants’ bowlers were mostly clinical as the Warriors failed to go beyond 170.

Nuwan Pradeep and Mendis picked up three wickets apiece for the Giants.

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Giants Match Details

Match: Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Giants, Match 4, Lanka Premier League 2021.

Date and Time: December 7, 2021, Monday; 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Giants Pitch Report

The pitch in Colombo has been fairly good for batting, but the spinners may extract quite a bit from the surface. Batting first should be the way forward as the track has tended to slow down in the second half.

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Giants Weather Forecast

Conditions are expected to be clear throughout the duration of the match. The temperature will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark.

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Giants Probable XIs

Jaffna Kings

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera (c), Shammu Ashan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jayden Seales, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana, Wahab Riaz

Dambulla Giants

Philip Salt, Najibullah Zadran, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Sacha De Alwis, Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ramesh Mendis, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Giants Match Prediction

The Kings did lose the first game, but they have a batting unit that can destroy any opposition on their day. Perera and Co. are expected to make a comeback in the next game and register their maiden victory this season.

Prediction: Jaffna Kings to win this game.

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Giants Live Telecast details and Channel List

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

