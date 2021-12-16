Lanka Premier League 2021 - Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report, and live streaming details

The Jaffna Kings will lock horns against the Galle Gladiators in the 19th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021. R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host this fixture.

The Jaffna Kings faced the Colombo Stars in their last encounter and defeated them comprehensively. Batting first, the Kings posted 193 on the board for the loss of five wickets, thanks to a brilliant 92 from Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Their bowlers continued the quality performance as they knocked over the Stars within 91, to win the game by a massive 102-run margin. The comprehensive victory saw them consolidate their position at the top spot.

Galle Gladiators defeated the Dambulla Giants in their last encounter. It was a rain-curtailed game of 14 overs per side. After being asked to bat first, the Gladiators posted 134 on the board, for the loss of seven wickets.

The Galle bowlers backed up their batters by restricting the Dambulla Giants to 125. Galle Gladiators won the game by nine runs. It was a good overall performance from the Gladiators and they will look to continue their good run in the last game of the league stage.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Match Details:

Match: Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators, Match 19, Lanka Premier League 2021

Date and Time: December 17th 2021, Friday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch at R.Premadasa Stadium is good for batting. The new ball comes onto the bat nicely and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Colombo are expected to hover between 24-30 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted for Friday. Let’s hope the showers stay away and we get a full game tomorrow.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Probable XIs

Jaffna Kings

Contributions from Tom Kohler-Cadmore (92) and Upul Tharanga (37) at the top of the order helped them post 193 against the Colombo Stars. Jayden Seales and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth picked up four and three wickets respectively as they knocked over the Stars for 91

Probable XI

Upul Tharanga (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Ashan Randika, Thisara Perera (c), Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales, Usman Shinwari, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Galle Gladiators

Contributions from top-order batters helped them post a competitive total on the board against the Dambulla Giants. Samit Patel and Isuru Udana picked up two wickets apiece as they defended 135 successfully, to win the game by nine runs.

Probable XI

Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Hafeez, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Samit Patel, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Shamaaz (wk), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Amir, Pulina Tharanga

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their previous games. It will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations as both teams will try to carry forward the winning momentum.

The Jaffna Kings have a good balance in their side and have been the standout team throughout the tournament. Expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Jaffna Kings to win this encounter.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Danushka Gunathilaka to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far