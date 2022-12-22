Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Avishka Fernando and Carlos Brathwaite lead the charts - Updated after Eliminator

Colombo Stars faced the Galle Gladiators in the Eliminator of the Lanka Premier League 2022. R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo hosted this exciting contest, which was a rain-curtailed fixture of 18 overs per side.

After being asked to bat first, Sahan Arachchige scored 53 for the Gladiators but lacked support from the other end as they finished their innings on 108/9. Benny Howell picked up three wickets for the Stars.

In reply, the experienced pair of Ravi Bopara (43*) and skipper Angelo Mathews (20) built a solid partnership to take their side across the line to win the game by seven wickets in the penultimate over. With this, the Gladiators get knocked out of the tournament and the Stars will face the Kandy Falcons in the second qualifier on Thursday.

Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Eliminator

Avishka Fernando of the Jaffna Kings continues to lead the most runs charts in the Lanka Premier League 2022. He has scored 289 runs in nine matches at an average of 36.12. He has smashed two fifties and has played a vital role in the qualifying for the final of the competition.

Andre Fletcher of Kandy Falcons sits below Fernando, having scored 266 runs in eight matches. The Spiceman averages 44.33 with the bat. He strikes at 132.33 and will be looking to step up and contribute in the second qualifier.

Galle Gladiators skipper Kusal Mendis has smashed 256 runs in the competition so far. He averages 28.44 with the bat in nine outings and is a vital cog in their batting line up. He missed out against the Stars in the first qualifier. Sadeera Samarawickrama of Jaffna Kings sits below Mendis with 250 runs in eight matches.

Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Wickets List

Carlos Brathwaite is the current leading wicket taker in the competition

Carlos Brathwaite of Kandy Falcons is having a brilliant time with the ball in hand. The right-arm pacer has picked up 17 wickets in seven matches so far and is leading the Falcons' bowling lineup. He averages just 8.64 with the ball and will be hoping to step up in the second qualifier on Thursday. He is the current leading wicket-taker in the competition.

Nuwan Thushara of Galle Gladiators is placed below Brathwaite in the most wickets list. Thushara has picked up 14 wickets in nine matches and has an economy rate under eight. He is troubling most of the opposition batters in this year’s competition.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth sits below Thushara in the most wickets list of the Lanka Premier League 2022. The leg spinner is bowling beautifully and has already grabbed 13 wickets in seven matches. He is having a strike rate of 12.9 and has played a vital role for the Jaffna Kings in the tournament.

