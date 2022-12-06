Lanka Premier League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings, Match 1

Defending champions Jaffna Kings made a stupendous start to their campaign in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022.

The Kings, captained by Thisara Perera, defeated Galle Gladiators by 24 runs on Tuesday, December 6 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

The Kings moved to the top of the points table and have a net run rate of 1.20. They bowled brilliantly and secured victory from the jaws of defeat.

The Gladiators, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.20. After a poor start, they will be looking to stage a comeback as soon as possible.

Bowlers script victory for Jaffna Kings

After being put in to bat first, the Kings were bowled out for 137 in 19.5 overs. A number of their batters got starts, but failed to convert. Dunith Wellalage and Shoaib Malik scored 30 runs each before getting out.

Dhananjaya de Silva, one of Sri Lanka's most dependable middle-order batters, garnered 29 runs with three fours and two sixes before fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep accounted for his crucial scalp.

The likes of Avishka Fernando, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Tom Kohler-Cadmore failed to impress. Barring Paulina Tharanga, all the Gladiators' bowlers picked up two wickets apiece.

The Gladiators got off to a good start courtesy of a 58-run stand for the opening wicket between Kusal Mendis and Nuwanidu Fernando. But from there on, they lost a few quick wickets as Wellalage and Vijaykanth Viyaskanth made it tough for the Gladiators' batters.

Mendis showed nerves of steel and got to his fifty off 41 balls. In the last five overs, the Gladiators needed 48 runs to get past the finish line.

Once Maheesh Theekshana dismissed Mendis, things went downhill for the Gladiators. Imad Wasim faced his fate share of troubles before Binura Fernando removed him.

Once Imad (17) got out, the tailenders failed to get going and struggled against quality fast bowling.

Poll : 0 votes