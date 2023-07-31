Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura lock horns in the second game of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Monday, July 31, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Titans will be captained by Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who has become a dependable batter for Sri Lanka in the shortest format of the game. The left-hander and Tim Seifert are key parts of the Titans’ batting unit.

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the greatest all-rounders in white-ball cricket, and his role is going to hold a lot of importance. Dasun Shanaka and Ben Cutting can also use the long handle to good effect and are effective bowling options, too.

The Aura, meanwhile, have some strong players especially in batting. Avishka Fernando recently played brilliantly in the Emerging Asia Cup. The likes of Kusal Perera and Matthew Wade can also do a lot of damage.

Shahnawaz Dahani is one of their key bowlers in the pace attack. Noor Ahmad has come up the ranks in the last 12 months and is expected to spin a web around batters. The focus will also be on the likes of Dhananjaya de Silva.

Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Match Details

Match: Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura, Match 2, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: July 31, 2023, Monday; 03.00 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a tad on the slower side, as the match will not be played under lights. Dew is unlikely to be present. The team winning the toss may opt to bat first.

Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Weather Forecast

There is a 40-60 percent chance of rain, which could lead to delays. The temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius.

Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Probable XIs

Galle Titans

Minod Bhanuka, Tim Seifert (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Ashan Priyanjan, Ben Cutting, Kasun Rajitha, Tabraiz Shamsi, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya

Dambulla Aura

Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Matthew Wade, Dhananjaya de Silva, Alex Ross, Shahnawaz Dahani, Noor Ahmad, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Match Prediction

The Titans have some of the best players, including Shakib Al Hasan, who needs no introduction. They have a potent spin attack and should be able to beat the Aura.

Prediction: Galle Titans to win

Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Shakib Al Hasan to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes