Lanka Premier League 2023: Match 8, Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming 

Colombo Strikers and Dambulla Aura will lock horns in Match No.8 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Saturday, August 5. The Pallekele International Stadium will play host to this match.

The Strikers, led by Niroshan Dickwella, are currently placed fourth in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.150 thanks to wins in one out of two games. They defeated B-Love Kandy by 27 runs in their previous match.

Babar Azam became the Player of the Match after he scored 59 runs off 52 balls on a difficult pitch to bat on. His knock, laced with four fours and one six, helped the Strikers post 157 for six on the board.

The Aura, led by Kusal Mendis, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.291 thanks to wins in one out of three matches in the ongoing tournament.

They will go into the match after losing to B-Love Kandy by seven wickets in their previous match. Kandy chased down a target of 157 with nine balls left in their innings.

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura Match Details

Match: Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura, Match 8, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 5, 2023, Friday, 03.00 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Pallekele has been a sporting one thus far in the championship. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura Weather Forecast

There is a 30 to 50 percent chance of rain, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around 28 degrees Celsius.

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura Probable XIs

Colombo Strikers

Niroshan Dickwella (c & wk), Babar Azam, Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Jeffrey Vandersay

Dambulla Aura

Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Alex Ross, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Hayden Kerr, Binura Fernando, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ravindu Fernando, Noor Ahmad

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura Match Prediction

The Aura have blown hot and cold in the tournament, having lost two matches. The Strikers will be high on confidence after beating Kandy and will go into the match as favourites.

Prediction: The Colombo Strikers to win this Lanka Premier League 2023 match.

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star TV Network

Live Streaming: Fancode.

