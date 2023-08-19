OoGalle Titans and B-Love Kandy lock horns in Qualifier 2 of the LPL 2023 on Saturday, August 19, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Titans, led by Dasun Shanaka, made an incredible comeback to finish second in the points table after being in danger of getting knocked out. However, they stuttered against the Dambulla Aura in Qualifier 1, losing by six wickets.

After being put in to bat first, the Titans were bowled out for 146 in 20 overs. Opening batter Lasith Croospulle scored 80 off 61 with seven fours but did not get support from others. The Aura chased down the target with two deliveries to spare.

Kandy, meanwhile, lost two straight games at the end of the league stage. However, they were back to their very best in the Eliminator against Thisara Perera's Jaffna Kings. They won by 61 runs, stamping their authority on the opposition.

Once again, captain Wanindu Hasaranga led from the front and won the Player of the Match award. He scored 19 off 11 balls with two sixes and finished with unreal figures of 3.2-0-9-6 as Kandy bowled out the Kings for 127 in 17.2 overs.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Match Details

Match: Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy, Qualifier 2, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 19, 2023, Saturday; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Pitch Report

The pitch in Colombo in the tournament has been a sporting one. The Qualifier 2 is expected to be a close game.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Weather Forecast

There's a 50 percent chance of rain, which could lead to delays and interruptions. The temperature should be around 27 degrees Celsius.

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Probable XIs

Galle Titans

Lasith Croospulle, Litton Das (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shakib Al Hasan, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka (C), Lahiru Samarakoon, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Tabraiz Shamsi

B-Love Kandy

Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Sahan Arachchige, Angelo Mathews, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Asif Ali, Kamindu Mendis, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Match Prediction

Kandy will be brimming with confidence after knocking the defending champions out of the competition. They go into the Qualifier 2 as the favourites.

Prediction: B-Love Kandy to win

Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode