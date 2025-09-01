Leg and Off: Should MS Dhoni be appointed Team India mentor? 

Ad

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has emerged as a surprise candidate to mentor the national team, with a massive assignment in the form of the 2026 T20 World Cup lined up. According to reports, the BCCI are interested in bringing the legendary player into the backroom staff.

Dhoni is yet to comment on his future ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction. It remains to be seen whether he is genuinely interested in transitioning into a coaching role, or prolong his playing career with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

His former teammate Manoj Tiwary responded to the speculation, claiming that he is not sure if the role of mentor would be accepted or not.

"Woh phone uthaye hain na? Jahaan tak mujhe pataa hain phone pe milna bohot mushkil hai woh! Message ka reply bhi milta bohot kam hai. Bohot players apne samay main kahaa bhi hai. Pataa nahi woh reply kya karenge… woh message padhenge ki nahi padhenge (Did he pick up the phone? Because it is difficult to reach him on the phone. Replies to messages from him are also very rare, many players have said this. Will he read the message or not, we don’t know),” Manoj Tiwary told ANI (via Indian Express).

On that note, let us take a look at the pros and cons of MS Dhoni potentially being Team India's mentor.

#1 A tried and tested avenue that did not flourish the last time

MS Dhoni was Team India's mentor during the 2021 T20 World Cup, but it ended up being a sole blip in the country's string of brilliant ICC campaigns over the years. Not to suggest that the legendary captain had to do anything with the Men in Blue's humbling campaign in the Middle East, but the avenue was never really pursued again.

Often, when mentors are appointed, it always leads to a future assignment, most likely another major tournament, especially if they taste success together in the first instance. However, in MS Dhoni's case, it ended up being a one-off appearance, with not even links emerging in the future.

Furthermore, the BCCI are not an entity that usually relies, or necessarily believes in additional mentorship role being integrated into the senior squad setup. While most nations often employ the use of mentors and consultants on a short-term basis, India have traditionally not leaned that way.

With a mentor not really having a say in selection matters, or having any major coaching responsibilities, or a major influence, such a loose role might not be the best way to make the most of what someone like MS Dhoni can offer as a member of the backroom staff.

#2 Dressing room dynamics will be largely affected

Before delving into the prospect of MS Dhoni as a mentor, it should be established whether Team India need such a post in the unstable backroom staff in the first place or not? The team management recently parted ways with Abhishek Nayar as assistant coach while adding Sitanshu Kotak to the mix.

There is already a lack of clarity regarding the long-term futures of Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel, while fielding coach T Dilip is on a one-year contract, which was arguably a last-minute decision. Be that as it may, the unit has been quite well-functioning as far as T20Is are concerned, with Gautam Gambhir leading the revolution in terms of approach and mentality.

Although it is unfair to say that Dhoni's inclusion in this mix might be a 'Too many cooks spoil the broth' scenario, if the move does happen, it will certainly change the dressing room dynamics, which proves to be harsh on the players.

Earlier, when Dhoni came on as a mentor in 2021, it was a very familiar setup. Senior figures like Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and several others, with whom the former skipper has been actively involved over the course of his career.

However, this time around, Dhoni won't have many familiar faces, not that it is a hurdle in a major sense, but it does come across as an unnecessary complication, especially to a side that have been performing seamlessly, under Gambhir's regime.

So, with Gambhir already present as a strong figure at the helm, do India really need another such figure in Dhoni? Although the two heavyweights working together seems ideal on paper, it might prove to be a bit tricky in reality, though, largely due to their well-documented friction, which is the Elephant in the room, in a way.

#3 MS Dhoni's presence and influence could benefit a side in transition

The retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, have nudged the team into transition after the 2024 T20 World Cup. Barring a leadership group of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, newly appointed vice-captain Shubman Gill, and the likes of Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah to an extent, the squad is relatively composed of new faces.

Although the new names have passed the litmus test with flying colors, they are yet to experience high-stakes matches against challenging opponents on a regular basis, and more importantly, they have not been exposed to a scenario where things have gone wrong, which is inevitable at some stage or the other in the future. It has been the smooth sailing of the highest order for the new era, given that they have only lost three out of their last 20 T20Is.

As someone who has been there and done it, and more or less occupies an unofficial mentorship role in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) setup anyway, Dhoni comes across as the right candidate. Whether it be preparing the squad to embrace the storm, or to motivate and reassure the squad in times of crisis, a calming personality like the legendary skipper is certainly a boon, rather than a bane.

#4 Marketing perks aside, Dhoni's man-management could come in handy in a highly competitive environment

MS Dhoni's potential appointment as Team India's mentor is a dream scenario for advertisers, broadcasters, and sponsors. However, the elements outside the cricket field are not necessarily the biggest benefactors of this possible move; Team India stands to gain a lot, too.

Although the current Indian T20I setup is brimming with talent, at the same time, there is a nagging feeling that it is a touch insecure as well. Non-selections often tend to make more headlines than the selections, while apart from seniors and regulars, there is no assurance of a place in the playing XI. Moreover, the prospect of such a strong bench leads to the impression of being disposable and replaceable, from the perspective of select members in the playing XI.

In such volatile environments, communication becomes the absolute key. MS Dhoni is more than familiar with such circumstances, having overlooked star-studded teams in the past as captain before, and maintaining a very strong link with the backroom staff.

As a proven communicator, and someone who has a favorable reputation in this regard, Dhoni's mammoth presence as a mentor might cast away fear and insecurity in the squad.

